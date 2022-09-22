Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "We cannot, we will not, allow President Putin to get away with it."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the United Nations Security Council stating that "we cannot, we will not, allow President Putin to get away with it." Russian President Vladimir Putin made a statement on Wednesday calling for 300,000 more Russian citizens to be drafted into the Russia-Ukraine War and threatened the use of nuclear weapons on the West and NATO. President Putin gave this address while the United Nations General Assembly is meeting, which is what Secretary of State Blinken is referring to in these comments.

BLINKEN: “That President Putin picked this week as most of the world gathers at the United Nations to add fuel to the fire that he started, shows his utter contempt for the UN Charter, for the General Assembly, and for this council. The very international order that we have gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes. We cannot, we will not allow President Putin to get away with it.”