The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesNine months after an armed invasion of the Capitol left members of Congress cowering in closets, the insurrectionists are winning the battle over holding them to account.Look no further than Steve Bannon, soon to be held in contempt for treating a subpoena from the select committee investigating the attack like an invitation to a garden party he could not so respectfully decline. He’s thumbing his nose at the law and playing the odds that