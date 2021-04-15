Secretary of State Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday to sell Afghan leaders and a wary public on President Biden's decision to withdraw all American troops from the country and end America's longest-running war.

