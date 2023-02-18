Secretary of State Blinken meets with top Chinese diplomat in Munich

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday, according to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

This is the first face-to-face meeting that senior U.S. and Chinese officials have had since the Biden administration shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"The Secretary directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law by the PRC high-altitude surveillance balloon in U.S. territorial airspace, underscoring that this irresponsible act must never again occur," Price said in a statement.

Price added that Blinken made clear that the U.S. "will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty, and that the PRC’s high altitude surveillance balloon program — which has intruded into the air space of over 40 countries across 5 continents —has been exposed to the world. "

