Secretary of State Blinken says US citizens in Ukraine should 'strongly consider leaving' as the threat of a Russian invasion looms

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the U.S. embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged US citizens in Ukraine on Wednesday to "strongly consider leaving" the country as tensions over a potential Russian invasion continue to rise.

"Our message now for any Americans in Ukraine is to strongly consider leaving," Blinken said at a press conference.

Blinken said those consider leaving should use either commercial or private transportation options, and said the US embassy in Kyiv will remain open.

He also said the embassy may provide loans to those who can't afford the cost of a commercial ticket.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Ukraine made the same suggestion, telling American citizens in Ukraine to think about fleeing as "the security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable" because of the "threat of Russian military action."

The embassy said the situation could "deteriorate with little notice."

Blinken's remarks come a few days after the State Department authorized the "voluntary departure" of government employees and their family members from Ukraine.

The US and its allies have been entangled in negotiations with the Kremlin as Russian forces gather along the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of an imminent invasion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

