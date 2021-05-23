Secretary of State calls for “stable” relationship with Russia

For the second time in a week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is looking to have a more "stable" and "predictable" relationship with Russia.

Why it matters: President Biden, who said in March that he believes Vladimir Putin is a "killer," has pledged to take a hard line against the Kremlin. The administration warned last month there would be consequences if jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in custody.

What he's saying: "We would prefer a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia," Blinken said on CNN. He made similar remarks following a conversation last week with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"There are clearly areas where it's in our mutual interest to find ways to cooperate. Whether it's on Afghanistan, whether it's on so-called strategic stability, arms control, agreements. Whether it's on dealing with climate change."

"But, equally clear, and the president has been very resolute on this: If Russia continues to take reckless and aggressive actions, aimed at us or aimed at our allies or partners, we will respond."

"Ultimately it is up to Russia to decide whether it wants to have that more predictable, stable relationship."

