Secretary of State calls for “stable” relationship with Russia

Orion Rummler
·1 min read
For the second time in a week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is looking to have a more "stable" and "predictable" relationship with Russia.

Why it matters: President Biden, who said in March that he believes Vladimir Putin is a "killer," has pledged to take a hard line against the Kremlin. The administration warned last month there would be consequences if jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in custody.

What he's saying: "We would prefer a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia," Blinken said on CNN. He made similar remarks following a conversation last week with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

  • "There are clearly areas where it's in our mutual interest to find ways to cooperate. Whether it's on Afghanistan, whether it's on so-called strategic stability, arms control, agreements. Whether it's on dealing with climate change."

  • "But, equally clear, and the president has been very resolute on this: If Russia continues to take reckless and aggressive actions, aimed at us or aimed at our allies or partners, we will respond."

  • "Ultimately it is up to Russia to decide whether it wants to have that more predictable, stable relationship."

