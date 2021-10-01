Secretary of State Michael Watson wants federal judge to dismiss Nettie Davis claims

Oct. 1—TUPELO — Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is asking a federal judge to dismiss an effort by Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis to proactively prevent a possible criminal prosecution.

Davis hopes the federal courts will void a criminal statute she may be charged with violating.

In the first substantive filing by the civil defendant in what is likely to be protracted legal wrangling in the federal courts, Watson claims that legal arguments advanced on behalf of Davis by Tupelo attorney Jim Waide are without merit. The secretary of state, a Republican, is advancing a number of procedural provisions to bolster that claim.

In late August, Waide filed a civil action in Hinds County Circuit Court. He argued that the court should declared unconstitutional a Mississippi law that forbids offering cash prizes for voting in an election.

The civil action brought last month by Davis, a Democratic sixth-term City Council member, named Watson as a defendant in his capacity as administrator of the state's election laws. Watson, in documents filed last week, moved the civil claim into federal court and out of state court.

Defendants in a civil action can generally move a pending matter from state to federal courts if certain criteria are met. In this case, Davis is asserting a defense based on an interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.

A video recorded in early June showed Davis promising to raffle off cash prizes to voters casting a ballot during municipal general elections, potentially running afoul of a state law that prohibits these kind of raffles.

In the initial civil complaint filed in Hinds County, Waide indicated the belief that District Attorney John Weddle planned to seek an indictment of Davis from a grand jury that met in September.

Weddle has repeatedly declined to confirm or deny whether he did present the case to that grand jury.

If an indictment is publicly filed, it would create ongoing criminal and civil cases over Davis' election raffle comments, with the civil matter initiated by the councilwoman in an effort to dispel a possible criminal case.

A hearing to be conducted by telephone has been scheduled in the federal litigation for early November.

The federal suit is now a matter within the U.S. Southern District Court of Mississippi and is currently before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Ball.

