Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Receives Friends of Zion Award

Cabinet Official Recognized for His Moral Clarity, Faith and Support of Israel and the Jewish People

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today received the Friends of Zion Award in a ceremony at the U.S. State Department. The award was commissioned by the late Shimon Peres, the ninth President of the State of Israel and former chair of Friends of Zion.

The Friends of Zion Award honors world leaders who have exceptionally served above and beyond the call of duty to support Israel and the Jewish people. Past recipients include President George W. Bush, President Donald Trump and eight other heads of state, such as Prince Albert II of Monaco and President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria.

"The year of Israel's 70th anniversary, you became America's 70th Secretary of State," Friends of Zion Founder Dr. Mike Evans said as he made the presentation. "Israel has never had a greater friend leading the State Department than Mike Pompeo, due in large part to the foundational principles by which you live and your great faith."

Evans noted that more than seven decades ago Pompeo's predecessor, then-Secretary of State George C. Marshall, opposed the recognition of Israel, wanting only to secede Palestine to a U.N. trusteeship. On May 12, 1948, Marshall openly clashed with President Truman at the White House over the issue, manner and timing of U.S. recognition. During that meeting, Marshall even threatened to resign his Cabinet position.

"Israel has received a gift from God in an evangelical Secretary of State, an evangelical Vice President and a President who is the most pro-Israel, pro-evangelical President in American history," Evans added. "Without a doubt, your collective commitment to the State of Israel and the Jewish people represents the Dream Team. What you, the President and this Administration have accomplished is astonishing. No one would have believed the State Department would rise to such heights of moral clarity in the midst of a world governed by political appeasement. To God be all the glory.

"It is my great privilege to present this Friends of Zion Award to you, Mr. Secretary," Evans said, explaining the significance of its menorah configuration, based on the symbol of the State of Israel, reaches back to the time of King David and the Tabernacle. "It's a symbol of divine inspiration and light. You have been put into a position of leadership for such a time as this, and it is my honor to honor you.

"Thank you for having the courage to declare that sovereignty is Israel's decision," Evans concluded. "Evangelicals do not believe the Bible is illegal, nor are Bible lands. We know the decision has already been made by God Almighty. Those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed. Thank you for blessing Israel."

Friends of Zion Heritage Center (FOZHC), located in the heart of Jerusalem, is the largest organization combating antisemitism globally via social media, with 73 million followers. FOZHC hosts a world-class museum, state-of-the-art Communications Center, Think Tank and Ambassador and Research Institutes. For more information visit www.friendsofzion.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Dr. Mike Evans, Friends of Zion Founder and No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of 105 books and thousands of articles, is a media source expert on Israel and the Middle East and available for interviews on request.

