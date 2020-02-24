Secretary of State Pompeo appeared to coordinate with Giuliani on Ukraine, new documents show
A trove of documents released on Friday by the State Department to American Oversight make clear that Rudy Giuliani — who was acting as Trump’s personal attorney — pressed American diplomats to consider the information he’d unearthed in Kyiv about corruption. Though the documents released amount to fewer than a dozen pages of emails, they nevertheless show aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unambiguously receptive to Giuliani’s overtures.