Secretary of State Pompeo blames current tension with Iran on 'Obama administration’s appeasement'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laid the blame for the escalating hostilities between the U.S. and Iran on former President Barack Obama, accusing the previous administration of trying to appease the theocratic regime and arguing that the deal aimed at delaying Iran's development of nuclear weapons only succeeded in funding regional terrorism.

"We’re trying to correct for what was the Obama administration’s appeasement of Iran," Pompeo said Sunday on the ABC News' "This Week."

"This is a regime that has been acting against America for an awfully long time. And we are suffering from eight years of neglect and we’re trying to push it back. We’re trying to contain them," he said.

Iran has vowed to retaliate for a U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the well-known leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, near the Baghdad airport last week.

The attack that killed Soleimani came after Iran-backed militias stormed the U.S. Embassy in response to an earlier U.S. airstrike that killed at least two dozen militia fighters in sites in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. said that strike was in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq that killed an American contractor and left four U.S. service members wounded.

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Pompeo said the administration is "prepared for anything the Islamic Republic of Iran may do" in response to Soleimani's death.

He referred to the developing conflict as a "war," which he said began when Obama and the European Union adopted the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Under that deal, Iran agreed to scrap its nuclear weapons program for at least 10 years in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of previously frozen funds.

"Frankly, this war kicked off – people talk about the war – this war kicked off when the JCPOA was entered into," he said.

Pompeo said that under the "terrible nuclear deal," which President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of, hundred of thousands of people died in Syria and Shiite militias grew more powerful.

"These are things that were ongoing activities, resourced and funded by the trade and the money that was provided under the JCPOA," he said on "This Week."

"That was the deal we inherited. It’s a place we found ourselves, and we’re working diligently to execute our strategy to convince the Iranian regime to act like a normal nation," he said.

Critics of Trump's Iran policy dispute Pompeo's take on who is to blame for the current state of affairs, arguing Trump set the U.S. on the path to conflict with Iran by pulling out of the nuclear agreement.

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes said Iran had been complying with the nuclear deal and that Iran did not launch any rocket attacks on U.S. interests after the deal took effect.

"Trump pulled out and Iran resumed nuke program and rocket attacks," Rhodes tweeted.

Pompeo said the U.S. strategy to contain Iran included a diplomatic, economic and military components, as well as an "enormous coalition" of regional allies.

Despite the secretary of state's belief that Trump's Iran strategy is "absolutely" working and that "the world is a safer place" with the killing of Soleimani, critics said the actions further destabilized the region and risk an all-out war with Iran.

"I really worry that the actions the president took will get us into what he calls another endless war in the Middle East. He promised we wouldn't have that. And I think we're closer to that now because of his actions," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on "This Week."

Schumer did not think Soleimani's death made the world safer and he questioned whether Trump was prepared for the Iranian response.