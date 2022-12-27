Secretary of Ukraines Security Council gives some advice to Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has called on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) to admit its affiliation to the Moscow Patriarchate and recognise Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as "a satan".

Source: Danilov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Our society demands justice after 24 February. And if you are trying to hide your affiliation to the Moscow Patriarchate, connections with people who are praying in Russia for Russian soldiers to kill us, moreover, bless them for murder; how can you look them [Ukrainians – ed.] in the eyes?

I was very surprised to hear one bearded figure [Metropolitan Pavlo of Vyshhorod and Chornobyl dioceses – ed.] making a speech there, and he said that he has turned to the president.

So, listen, turn to your conscience first. Why do you hide your title? This is not fair, people need to know where they are going to…

If you are not affiliated with the Russian Federation, you should officially disown it and say that Putin is a satan. The satan is also Kirill over there [Patriarch Kirill of Moscow]. Call things by their proper names, and it will be fair then."

Details: Danilov has been surprised by the Metropolitan Pavlo’s, the vicar of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, address to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request not to take away the temples on the premises of the Lavra that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate rents.

Background:

Metropolitan Pavlo, the vicar of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request not to take away two temples on the premises of the Lavra that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) rents.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy will be advising not to prolong the rent of two temples in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra for the UOC-MP.

