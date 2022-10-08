Secretary of Ukraines Security Council reacts jokingly to Crimean Bridge fire

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:47

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, has shared a video of the fire on the Crimean Bridge accompanied by the song "Happy Birthday, Mr President" [referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday on 7 October - ed.].

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook

Details: Danilov shared a montage of two videos side by side: a video of the burning Crimean Bridge and a recording of Marilyn Monroe singing "Happy Birthday, Mr President".

Quote from Danilov: "Good morning, Ukraine!"



