Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie to announce new initiatives at National Press Club Newsmaker Feb. 5

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following President Trump's State of the Union Address Tuesday evening, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie will speak at a National Press Club Newsmaker at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5 to announce new initiatives designed to better serve America's veterans and their families.

Secretary Wilkie will discuss the Trump Administration's plan to prevent veteran suicide, and will outline how the VA will implement the kinds of sweeping organizational changes needed to optimize new technologies and innovations and provide veterans with modern services.

This event will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Club's Zenger Room, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

