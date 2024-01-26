Secretary of Veterans Affairs tours Sacramento facilities
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs visited Sacramento on Thursday where he discussed several issues affecting veterans, including homelessness and medical care.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs visited Sacramento on Thursday where he discussed several issues affecting veterans, including homelessness and medical care.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
Experts say that recent, unexplained weight loss is a "well-known phenomenon" associated with cancer. But other health conditions can cause weight loss as well.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.
Former President Donald Trump takes the witness stand in the second civil defamation trial brought against him by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Six great hacks for removing stains, grease, rust and more — whether you want to use natural cleansers or heavy-duty store-bought solutions.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
Apple has announced a raft of changes incoming to iOS in the European Union as the iPhone maker prepares to roll out its response to the bloc's ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Back in September, the EU designated Apple as one of six "gatekeepers" subject to the DMA, listing the iOS App Store and its browser Safari as "core platform services." In Apple's case this includes forcing it to accept sideloading of apps, among other changes.
Nearly 24,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam semifinal.
This cult classic is also a fave of the non-Hollywood set, and it comes in four refreshing formulas.
More than 5,500 fans rave about this beauty's quality, comfort and roominess. Snap it up while it's down to $65.
Doc Rivers' stint with ESPN was short-lived.
HP Enterprise was infiltrated by Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear, a hacking group linked to Russian intelligence, the business IT company has revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
Google just released its first update of the year for Pixel phones, bringing a suite of new AI tools and an actual working thermometer. The thermometer’s only available for the Pixel 8 Pro.