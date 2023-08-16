At secretive court hearing, Miami police officer accused of raping a woman gets no prison time

Former Miami-Dade police lieutenant John Jenkins pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 16, 2023.

WEST PALM BEACH — A former Miami-Dade police officer accused of raping a woman avoided prison this week after he struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a lesser offense.

John Jenkins' accuser did not attend the hearing Wednesday but wrote an impact statement maintaining that her encounter with him was "absolutely, absolutely, absolutely" not consensual.

The woman told investigators that Jenkins pushed his way into her hotel room at a Palm Beach Gardens resort in 2021 and sexually assaulted her while she pleaded with him to stop.

"You know the truth," she wrote to Jenkins, her letter read aloud by a victim's advocate. "I know the truth."

Circuit Judge Sarah Willis, who was once a sex-crimes prosecutor, was hesitant to accept the deal between Jenkins' defense attorneys and Assistant State Attorney Justin Chapman. Though Jenkins faced up to 30 years in prison for sexual battery and attempted sexual battery, Chapman offered to let him off with two days of time served and one year of probation if he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery instead.

"She's in agreement with this resolution?" Willis asked, referring to Jenkins' accuser.

"Candidly, your honor, she's not thrilled about it," Chapman said.

'Unique set of facts' belied sexual battery charge, prosecutor says

Judge Sarah Willis talks to attorneys during a plea agreement for former Miami-Dade police lieutenant John Jenkins who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on August 16, 2023.

Willis called the plea deal lenient "even for a battery" and said she felt uncomfortable accepting its terms. The prosecutor and Jenkins' attorneys, Marc Shiner and Heidi Perlet, approached her to discuss what Chapman called a "number of issues" with the case — none of which he divulged in open court.

The judge turned on a white-noise machine, masking their words for the entirety of a 15-minute sidebar. Some in the courtroom gallery frowned at the sound, and others leaned forward as if to hear over it.

One family in the back row wept. Willis had sentenced their loved one to five years in prison for raping a woman minutes before Jenkins' hearing began.

Assistant State Attorney Justin Chapman listens to a victim's advocate read a statement to the court from a woman who claimed she was raped by former Miami-Dade police lieutenant John Jenkins.

The judge turned off the white noise machine and accepted Jenkins' plea deal once the attorneys returned to their podiums. She credited her change of heart to a "very unique set of facts."

Chapman did not present a factual basis for the plea in open court, saying only that both parties agreed it warranted a battery charge — not the sexual battery charge that Palm Beach Gardens police filed when they arrested Jenkins.

"This is another case where law enforcement jumped the gun," Perlet said later. The Palm Beach Gardens detective "did not have all the facts before she presented the case to the state and filed the charges."

Chapman declined to explain how the case against Jenkins, which once garnered national media attention, unraveled so completely as he left the courtroom Wednesday. State Attorney's Office spokesperson Marc Freeman blamed inconsistencies in witness statements and a lack of physical and video evidence of the purported struggle between Jenkins and his accuser.

Police did conduct a rape kit during the course of their investigation and matched the DNA swabbed on the woman's body to a sample later obtained from Jenkins. He doesn't deny the sexual encounter with his accuser — who, like him, was married — but maintains that it was consensual.

Freeman called the resolution fair and appropriate in light of the evidence, "much of which turned out to be more favorable to the defense."

Assault allegations prompted early retirement for Miami officer

Former Miami-Dade police lieutenant John Jenkins listens to his attorney Heidi Perlet speak to the media after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on August 16, 2023.

Fair isn't the word Jenkins and his attorneys used to describe it. They condemned the conviction minutes after leaving the courtroom Wednesday, agreeing only that pleading guilty was a safer bet than fighting the felony charges at trial.

Prior to his arrest, Jenkins was a Miami-Dade County police lieutenant and the executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. He resigned from both positions after the woman, who also worked for the police union, accused him of assaulting her after a police gala at Trump National Jupiter Golf Club on April 25, 2021.

According to his arrest report, Jenkins left the gala and met with several other union employees at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. He socialized with the group at the hotel bar before accompanying the woman to her room.

Jenkins' accuser told police that when they reached her room, Jenkins pushed his way inside, shoved her against a wall and forcibly kissed her. She said Jenkins unzipped his pants, exposed himself and tried to force her to perform oral sex.

The woman told police she resisted and repeatedly told Jenkins to stop as he pinned her to the bed and began to disrobe her.

"I blame the detectives for not doing just a little more work," Jenkins said Wednesday. "If they had done just a little bit more basic investigating, they would have probably discovered this evidence that we had to find out our own."

When asked if he had plans to rejoin law enforcement, Jenkins said he's "happily retired."

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

