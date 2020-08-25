Secrets of the 2020 Emmys revealed

Like millions of Americans in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems celebrities will be ordering in -- when it comes to the Emmy Awards, that is.

Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, the executive producers of September's 72nd Emmy Awards, explained to "Good Morning America" just how they plan to pull off a telecast unlike any other in the award show's history.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles -- across the street from the Emmys' usual digs at the Microsoft Center -- but he'll be playing to an empty house.

The Staples Center was chosen, the producers explained, because it was large enough to ensure social distancing rules for crews and can also accommodate a large influx of live cameras.

"One of the most important award shows in television is an opportunity to look at award shows, which were kind of due for reinvention, and ... take a hard look at what's really necessary to break it into the 21st century and make it exciting for today's audiences," Hudlin said. "[We're] making lemonade out of lemons, I guess. I am in the lemonade business!"

To make the show possible, the Academy has sent out 140 state of the art cameras -- one to each nominee so that everyone can appear live. Some of the nominees have said they're comfortable with a "completely COVID-friendly person coming into their house, taking all precautions and operating the high-end camera," Stewart said, but others have indicated that they prefer to film themselves. Either way, he added, expect the unexpected, especially when it comes to fashion.

"They can be in [formal wear], with a nice tuxedo a beautiful gown, or they can be in something funky and flashy and wild and crazy, or they can be in sweat clothes, or they can be in their pajamas," Stewart said. "We're good anywhere you want to go!"

One element that has yet to be determined is how producers will cue winners to wrap up their acceptance speeches -- but like much of the show, it's a work in progress.

Story continues

"We've talked about and like I have my favorites," Hudlin hinted. "Some people prefer 'Jaws' [music], some people like the theme from 'Psycho.'"

As they continue to change plans and reconfigure things, the producers have one goal in mind: to put on the best show possible. Giving the entertainment industry, as well as TV lovers everywhere, the opportunity to toast their favorite shows is worth the effort, they added.

"It's the digital campfire. It's the one thing you know we can gather around, and connect with," Hudlin said. "TV has really been that thing that has got us through a very unnatural time for us as a species. ... Let's go and celebrate."

The telecast will air September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Secrets of the 2020 Emmys revealed originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com