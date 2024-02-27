The secret's out. One of Brevard's own named among top Florida beaches by locals

The secret’s out.

Playalinda Beach was recently named one of the 15 best beaches in Florida that locals want to keep just for themselves. Reader’s Digest reporters explored the Sunshine State, talked to locals and travel experts to compile the list.

Billed as “the longest stretch of undeveloped Atlantic Coastline in Florida,” Space Coast residents cherish this pristine, quiet slice of paradise in the northern part of the county.

Hurricanes damaged some of the dunes on the beach, and parts of it are closed from time to time for restoration. Beach goers are encouraged to check the Canaveral National Seashore website before heading to the beach.

Best for: Nature lovers and beach campers

Sometimes the best thing about a beach is what you won’t find there. On 24-mile-long Playalinda Beach in Titusville—located on Florida’s East Central “Space Coast,” near the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station—there are no buildings or motorized water sports. What you will find on this quiet stretch of the Cape Canaveral National Seashore, however, is one of the best beaches in Florida and a picturesque sanctuary. The unpopulated area is also home to many of the best beach camping spots in the state.

Where in Brevard is Playalinda located?

Playalinda’s secluded location is one of the reasons it’s so special and cherished by locals.

It’s located on Canaveral National Seashore, which is a national park. To get there, take I-95 to exit 220. Go east through Titusville on Garden Street. Continue heading east and follow the signs to Playalinda.

Is there a fee to access Playalinda Beach?

There is a fee to access Playalinda Beach.

The price was increased Jan. 1. It costs $25 per vehicle, $20 per motorcycle and $15 per pedestrian/bicycle for a seven-day visit.

Annual passes cost $45.

At least 80% of the fees go to Canaveral National Seashore, while the remaining money is shared with other national parks.

Current U.S. military members and their dependents are eligible for a free annual military pass.

Is part of Playalinda a nude beach?

If you venture to the most northern part of the beach, lot 13, you’ll likely find sunbathers sans bathing suits.

“It’s been that way for decades,” said Laura Henning, spokeswoman for Canaveral National Seashore. “We don’t say number one is for fishermen or number two is for surfers or anything like that, but historically that group (nudists) has used the very north end of Playalinda.”

Is it illegal? That depends how you interpret the law.

Canaveral National Seashore is a national park, which means it’s federally regulated. The federal government does not have a singular law against nudity on their land.

You should know Brevard County does have an ordinance against public nudity. However, Brevard County Sheriff's Office rarely patrols the area because it is federal land and Canaveral National Seashore has its own rangers.

