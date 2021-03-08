Secrets in the sand: The strange pandemic history beneath Deadman's Island in Gulf Breeze

Annie Blanks, Pensacola News Journal
·9 min read

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Deadman’s Island doesn't look like a marvel to the naked eye.

It’s a quiet, 10-acre sandy peninsula, tucked around a corner of Gulf Breeze in the Pensacola Bay. It looks like a salt marsh on one side, a desolate sandbar on the other.

Folded into its marshes are species of endangered migratory birds and mice that thrive in the undisturbed habitats.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, it’s the historical aspects of Deadman’s Island that have been of particular interest lately.

While the peninsula is important for its ecological benefits, a rich history just beneath the top layer of sand sheds light on waves of previous pandemics that circled the globe and were brought into the Pensacola area during the colonial shipping boom of the 1700s and 1800s.

Sally slop: Deadman's Island in Gulf Breeze becomes collection point for 1.5 tons of hurricane debris

New water trail: Gulf Breeze looks to launch water trail around city for paddlers

Deadman’s Island was established as one of two “quarantine stations” in Pensacola Bay at the turn of the 20th century, when the yellow fever epidemic was raging.

“A quarantine station was a place on the coast where all ships coming into the harbor had to anchor. It wasn’t in town, and it was a remote and separate location where ships, once they enter, had to go and wait,” said Judy Bense, an archaeologist at the University of West Florida, the university's former president and one of the leading experts on Pensacola Bay shipwrecks.

“First, everyone on board was monitored for coming down with a disease, like malaria or smallpox or yellow fever. Just like we have to quarantine today for the COVID virus.”

While the sailors were quarantining on Deadman’s Island, the ship would be fumigated with a sulfur gas to rid it of any germs from traveling the world. Pensacola was a booming shipping port for the Gulf of Mexico in the 19th century, and Deadman’s Island was the first stop for thousands of sailors and travelers each year – not all of whom, unfortunately, made it off Deadman’s Island alive.

Deadman&#39;s Island is 10-acre sandy peninsula, tucked around a corner of Gulf Breeze&#xa0;in the Pensacola Bay, Fla.
Deadman's Island is 10-acre sandy peninsula, tucked around a corner of Gulf Breeze in the Pensacola Bay, Fla.

“After a couple of weeks of quarantining, if anybody came down with a disease, they wouldn’t be allowed to enter the city,” Bense said. “There was a hospital there, and if people got sick, they were treated like patients, and if they got better, they went back into society. If they died, they were buried.”

Centuries later, an unknown number of graves containing the remains of yellow fever and other epidemic and pandemic victims are still buried on Deadman’s Island. Six coffins were unearthed after Hurricane Dennis walloped the island in 2005, and Bense examined two of them. They were full of roots and human bones, she said, and gave important insight into the human toll that epidemics like yellow fever took on everyday laborers and travelers.

Ground-penetrating radar studies performed after the coffins were unearthed in 2005 showed even more graves deep within the island’s sandy trenches.

“The sound waves picked up evidence of more coffins and graves under the ground,” said Heather Reed, a marine biologist and project manager of the Deadman’s Island restoration project. “That validated the history that was given by Judy Bense after the coffins were dug up.”

But despite its sinister-sounding name, Deadman’s Island is not named so because of the pandemic victims. A quick walk across the island won't turn up any human skulls sticking out, and there are no marked graves – although its dark, twisty trees can certainly add a spookiness factor under the right shade of moonlight.

Its name origin is much more simple, and has to do with a colloquial marine term called a “deadman” that helps sailors right ships if they’re stuck or careening.

“They would clean a lot of boats here, and when you put the boat on its side and clean the barnacles off, there are these poles that they would take and use to help pull the boat back over with,” said Bobby Switzer, a Pensacola businessman who has lived in a home overlooking Deadman’s Island for 30 years. “That’s why they call it Deadman’s Island.”

Site of Pensacola Bay's first shipwreck discovery

Aside from being a quarantine station, Deadman's also was coveted for how deep the water gets so quickly from the shoreline. Its shores were perfect for ships at the turn of the 20th century to stop and clean or repair before continuing on a voyage.

Switzer, who has familiarized himself with almost every nook and cranny of Deadman's Island over the past three decades, motored up to the isthmus on the northern part of the peninsula on a recent sunny weekday. He craned his eyes and shielded his vision with one hand while pointing with the other toward the direction of three large dark objects lurking just beneath the shallow water, a stone's throw from Deadman's beach.

"Those are from the old shipping days, that was part of the railway," he said.

A marine railway was installed at Deadman's Island in the late 1700s to help hoist large ships out of the water and onto the shoreline so they could be cleaned. Remnants of the centuries-old railways still can be seen today as waves break over the tops of the rails at low tide.

Given that Pensacola was such a busy port, it isn't surprising that almost 40 shipwrecks have been found in and around Pensacola Bay during the past several decades. The first shipwreck of Pensacola Bay was discovered just off the coast of Deadman's Island in 1988, by some young boys snorkeling after a storm came through.

Bobby Switzer talks about Deadman&#39;s Island as his boat approaches the island off Gulf Breeze, Fla., on Feb. 24, 2021.
Bobby Switzer talks about Deadman's Island as his boat approaches the island off Gulf Breeze, Fla., on Feb. 24, 2021.

Bense, the archaeologist, was out excavating Deadman’s Island on that August day for a separate project. She was commissioned by the city of Gulf Breeze to do an archaeological survey of the island for its 25th incorporation anniversary.

“There was a storm that day that had a waterspout in it right by the site, so we all went home because it was stormy,” Bense said. “The next day we came back and I noticed that there were some boys out in the water, about waist or shoulder deep, and they were diving and coming up with things and talking about what they were finding. I asked a boy, he was a 14-year-old neighborhood boy who was volunteering with us, to swim out there and see what they were doing.

“He came back and said, ‘Well, they found a shipwreck,’” Bense recalled. “And I said, ‘Yeah right.’”

But the boys had discovered the remains of a narrow colonial English vessel that is estimated to have been built between 1760 and 1780, during the British occupation of Pensacola. The ship's bones sat undisturbed off Deadman's Island for at least two centuries before the waterspout brought it back to light in August 1988.

Bense and her archaeology team excavated the entire ship, and Bense credits its discovery with offering legitimacy to underwater archaeology in Pensacola and jumpstarting the discovery of 30 to 40 more shipwreck sites throughout Northwest Florida waters.

“Underwater archaeology in the 1980s was not accepted by the professional academic community,” Bense said. “They called us treasure hunters, cowboys, not professional. Nobody liked them, they were banned or not accepted. But you know, thank goodness for this shipwreck. It was quite a shipwreck."

A 'time capsule'

The Deadman's Island of today doesn't see anywhere near the hustle and bustle that it saw in its Pensacola shipping boom glory days.

Most people don't even know Deadman's Island exists, or they think it's just a random sandbar at the foot of the Pensacola Bay Bridge, one that will wash away over time.

The only way to access Deadman's Island by land is via private properties that happen to be lucky enough to connect to the peninsula via sand or a small isthmus. Otherwise, the peninsula itself is a small piece of public land accessible by boat or kayak that can be used for fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, sunbathing, or just scenic recreation.

"It's one of the nice little treasures of Gulf Breeze," said Switzer, idling in his boat along the northern bend of the island. "It's a nice public water access point. But in one aspect, you don't want too much access to it, or it'll tear it all up. But it's an asset that everybody should have if they can get over here to enjoy it."

The peninsula continues to take a beating with each major hurricane, causing erosion issues that threaten the protected habitats and shorelines. Deadman's has also become an unwitting gathering point for about 1.5 tons of Hurricane Sally debris since the Sept. 16 storm blew through Pensacola, thanks to its location along several currents that have funneled dock and construction parts, derelict boats, storm debris and other housing items straight into the peninsula's waiting embrace.

Reed and others will take a barge out to Deadman's on March 6 for a massive community cleanup effort in an attempt to rid it of its Sally debris.

After the grave discovery in 2005, the city of Gulf Breeze launched an initiative to protect and preserve the island, both in its historical capacity and its environmental importance to the local ecosystems. Reed leads the Deadman's Island Restoration Project and has conducted more than 200 projects on the island since 2007, including historical excavations, wildlife catalogs, erosion control measures and dredging efforts.

“It’s a very unique gem of Pensacola Bay,” Reed said. “You have salt marshes, people like to kayak in that area, it’s very close to other accesses and to other boat ramps. People just enjoyed coming to Deadman’s because of the solitude. For years, it was a nice little place to walk and get away.”

People like Reed, Switzer and Bense hope that more people knowing and appreciating the history of the island will encourage them to treat it better and to marvel at the history that can be present in such an unassuming place.

“I think one of the most important things that most people realize is Pensacola has such a long history, way back to Tristan de Luna in 1559, so people are sensitive to history here. We have historic forts, like Fort Pickens and Fort Barrancas, and we jostle back and forth with the city of St. Augustine about who was the first city or settlement,” Bense said. “We have been here from the get-go. That’s why the history of Deadman’s Island is so important. It was a big part of the colonial days of Pensacola, and it’s sort of living history. It’s still with us, it’s not gone, and we know a lot about it, so it has real historical significance like no other place does. It’s really quite unique. It’s a time capsule.”

Annie Blanks can be reached at ablanks@pnj.com or 850-435-8632.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Deadman's Island in Gulf Breeze Florida has pandemic history

Recommended Stories

  • A woman living in Hialeah disappeared. Cops say they found her in her husband’s backyard

    Roberto Colon’s Boynton Beach house was the first place police officers went when investigating the disappearance of Maria Stella Gomez Mullet on Feb. 20. That’s where Gomez’s friends told police she was going when they last heard from her.

  • Heads up: Some sea slugs grow new bodies after decapitation

    Scientists have discovered the ultimate case of regeneration: Some decapitated sea slugs can regrow hearts and whole new bodies. Biology researcher Sayaka Mitoh said she loves studying Japanese sea slugs because they are small, cute and weird. One day in the lab, she saw something bizarre: A sea slug had decapitated itself and the head kept on moving and living.

  • NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • 'It's a girl': Harry and Meghan reveal gender of second child in Oprah Winfrey interview

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed they will be having a baby girl. The couple disclosed the gender of their second child during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Asked whether it would be a boy or a girl, the Duke responded: "It's a girl." Ms Winfrey asked him how he felt when he saw the ultrasound scan, and he said: "Amazing." The Duke said: "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? "Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs." The Duchess said the baby is due "in the summer". Asked if they were "done" with two children, the Duke said "done". The Duchess added: "Two is it."

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • NBA All-Star Game 2021: Best photos from Sunday in Atlanta

    The best photos from the 2021 NBA All-Star game on Sunday in Atlanta.

  • Woman Faces Possible Hate Crimes After Using Racial Slurs, Spitting on Asians Mountain View

    The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) arrested a 39-year-old woman connected to a string of anti-Asian hate crimes last month, where she made racially-charged comments and spat on one of the Asian victims. Karen Inman was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 5 for attempting to steal candy and ice cream from a Smart and Final in East El Camino Real, according to Mountain View Police. Karen Inman held for theft, robbery & hate crimes for telling store workers she didn’t have to pay because they’re Asian, yelling racial epithets at & spitting toward diner of Asian descent & trying to steal candy & ice cream from @smartfinal, per @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/2iCgzlKJjg — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2021 Authorities accuse Inman of trying to steal merchandise from a market in Castro Street on Feb. 13.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out after saying he’s ‘Black on the inside’

    During the handoff from his show, Cuomo, singing the ‘Good Times’ theme, made the joke causing cringes. The Cuomo brothers are having a bad week. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been besieged by sexual misconduct accusations from at least two former female staffers plus three others, not to mention a persisting inquiry into his handling of moving elderly people between nursing homes and hospitals at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Girl who sparked online hate campaign ending in French teacher’s beheading 'never attended class’

    A schoolgirl who triggered an online hate campaign that ended in the grisly beheading of a French teacher has admitted to lying and spreading false claims about him, her lawyer said on Monday. The unnamed girl had claimed the teacher, Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist in the street in October last year, had asked Muslims to leave the class when he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a debate on free speech and blasphemy. The cartoons had previously been published in the Charlie Hebdo magazine. The girl's father later filed a legal complaint and posted his allegations online. That prompted a social media hate campaign that ended an 18-year-old Chechen refugee tracking down Mr Paty in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. On Monday, a lawyer for the girl, who had a history of disciplinary problems, confirmed she in fact never attended the class and was away on sick leave at the time. "She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson," her lawyer Mbeko Tabula told AFP confirming a report from the Parisien newspaper. She has since been charged with slander, while her father and another man, an Islamist preacher and campaigner, have been charged with "complicity in murder" over the killing. Mr Paty's murderer, who was shot dead by police shortly after the attack was in contact with someone in Syria who is a member of a jihadist group just before the murder, according to Le Parisien. A draft security law under discussion in French parliament plans to punish circulating information online about a state employee, when this could knowingly cause them harm, with prison.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can take fewer precautions

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can take fewer precautions in certain situations, including socializing indoors without masks when in the company of low-risk or other vaccinated individuals, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday.Why it matters: Per the report, there's early evidence that suggests vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and are potentially less likely to transmit the virus to other people. At the time of its publication, the CDC said the guidance would apply to about 10% of Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated ... so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Monday.The state of play: A fully vaccinated person — someone who's been vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose — should still take standard precautions like masking and social distancing when in public. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19, if asymptomatic. Yes, but: The agency is not adjusting guidance on travel, Walensky said, because a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated. Mitigation steps are still in place due to ongoing research in tracking infection and transmission among vaccinated individuals."There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated," the CDC director said.The big picture: "Today's action represents an important first step. It is not our final destination," Walensky cautioned. "As more people get vaccinated, levels of COVID infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of COVID immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public."Read the full guidance. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they left the royal family due to a 'lack of support and lack of understanding.' Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    Five years after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, the couple sat down with Oprah to talk about life after leaving the royal family.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. can deliver COVID-19 aid checks quickly, but child tax credit is hurdle

    With plenty of practice sending out coronavirus relief payments, the U.S. government should be able to start delivering $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes a new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might receive direct payments as soon as this week if the House of Representatives, as expected, passes the $1.9 trillion bill on Tuesday, compared with the lag of several weeks experienced in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4 ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ohio college student dies after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed during an initiation event when he was made to drink alcohol.

  • Oprah confirms neither the Queen or Prince Phillip raised concerns about baby Archie having ‘dark’ skin

    If you’re wondering who voiced concerns to Prince Harry about how dark his child with Meghan Markle might be, this morning Oprah Winfrey confirmed that it definitely was not the Queen or Prince Phillip. Perhaps one of the most explosive revelations to come out of Winfrey’s long-anticipated sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Sunday was that while Markle was pregnant a member of the royal family once voiced concerns to Harry about how dark their unborn baby Archie’s skin might be.

  • Elon Musk posted a rare family photo with Grimes and their baby, X Æ A-Xii, taken in the new city he hopes to create in Texas

    Musk and Grimes have been dating since about May 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

  • The Queen emerges unscathed as Meghan and Harry lavish praise on his grandmother

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unloaded on Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cambridge, and the tabloid press in their extraordinary tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. But despite the numerous allegations levelled at named and unnamed members of the Royal family, The Queen emerged unscathed, and instead received glowing praise from the couple. Meghan described how "everyone" welcomed her to the royal set-up initially, but singled out the Queen as making her particularly comfortable. In another sign of their positive relationship, the Duchess said: “I just pick up the phone and I call the Queen - just to check-in. Meghan said the Queen has "always been wonderful" to her and that she reminded the Duchess of her own grandmother. "She’s always been warm and inviting," the Duchess added. The Duchess shared a touching anecdote on how her future husband’s grandmother gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the couple's first joint engagement together, and that the monarch also shared her blanket while travelling together between visits. The pair attended a ceremony for the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire in June 2018 and travelled north on the Royal train.