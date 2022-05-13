What secrets do the Taj Mahal's locked rooms hold?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shah Jahan
    17th century Mughal Emperor
Taj Mahal
The Taj Mahal is one of India's biggest tourist attractions

Do the chambers of one of the world's greatest monuments hold any secrets?

Judges belonging to a high court in India don't think so. On Thursday, they dismissed a petition filed by a member of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding the opening of doors of more than 20 "permanently locked rooms" in the Taj Mahal to find out the "real history of the monument".

More pointedly, Rajneesh Singh told the court he wanted to check out "claims by historians and worshippers" that the rooms housed a shrine to Shiva, the Hindu god.

The Taj Mahal is a 17th Century riverfront mausoleum in Agra city which was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his queen Mumtaz who died while giving birth to their 14th child. The stunning monument - built with brick, red sandstone and white marble and famed for its intricate lattice work - is one of India's biggest tourist attractions.

But accepted history doesn't impress Mr Singh. "We all should know what's there behind these rooms," he implored the court.

Many of the locked rooms that Mr Singh is alluding to are located in the underground chambers of the mausoleum. And going by the most authoritative accounts of the monument, nothing much is going on there.

Indian Emperor Shah Jahan (1592 - 1666) with his wife Mumtaz Mahal, from a double Delhi miniature on ivory. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (right) in memory of his queen Mumtaz (left)

Ebba Koch, a leading authority on Mughal architecture and author of a magisterial study of the Taj, visited and photographed the rooms and passages of the monument during her research.

These rooms were part of a tahkhana or an underground chamber for the hot summer months. A gallery in the monument's riverfront terrace consists of a "series of rooms". Ms Koch found 15 rooms arranged in a line along the riverfront and reached by a narrow corridor.

There were seven larger rooms extended by niches on each side, six squarish rooms and two octagonal rooms. The large rooms originally looked out onto the river through handsome arches. The rooms, she noticed, showed "traces of painted decoration under the white wash" - there were "netted patterns arranged between concentric circles of stars with a medallion in the centre".

"It must have been a beautiful airy space, which served the emperor, his women and his entourage a cool place of recreation when visiting the tomb. It now has no natural light," Ms Koch, who is a professor of Asian Art at the University of Vienna, noted.

Such underground galleries are familiar in Mughal architecture. In a Mughal fort in Pakistan's Lahore city there are a series of such vaulted rooms set into the waterfront.

Shah Jahan would often arrive at the Taj Mahal by boat on the Yamuna river, land on a wide flight of stairs or ghats as they are known in India, and enter the mausoleum. "I remember the beautifully painted corridor when I visited the place. I recall the corridor opening into a larger space. It was clearly the emperor's passage," says Amita Baig, an Indian conservator who visited the place some 20 years ago.

Growing up in Agra, Delhi-based historian Rana Safvi remembers that the underground rooms were open to visitors until a flood in 1978. "Water had entered the monument, some of the underground rooms were silted and there were some cracks. Authorities shut the rooms for the public after that. There's nothing in them," she says. The rooms are opened from time to time to carry out restoration work.

Some like Amitabh Joshi, a biologist, remembered visiting the rooms.

The Taj has its share of myths and legends.

They include Shah Jahan's plans to build the "black Taj" opposite the present monument; that Taj Mahal was built by a European architect. Some Western scholars have said it could not have been built for a woman given the inferior position of women in Muslim societies - this conveniently ignores other tombs for women in the Islamic world.

At the monument, enthusiastic guides regale visitors with stories about how Shah Jahan killed the architect and workers after the building was completed.

In India, there have been persistent myths that the Taj was originally a Hindu temple, dedicated to Shiva. After Suraj Mal, a Hindu king, conquered Agra in 1761, a court priest is said to have suggested to convert the Taj into a temple. PN Oak, who founded an institute for rewriting Indian history in 1964, said in a book that the Taj Mahal was indeed a Shiva temple.

Tourists have their pictures taken at the Taj Mahal in Agra on September 21, 2020.
The Taj Mahal has its share of myths and legends

In 2017 Sangeet Som, a BJP leader, has called Taj Mahal a "blot" on Indian culture as it had been "built by traitors". This week, Diya Kumari, a BJP MP, said Shah Jahan had "grabbed land" owned by a Hindu royal family and built the monument.

These theories, says Ms Safvi, have regained fresh momentum among a section of right-wing in the past decade or so. "A section of the right-wing is weaned on fake news, false history and a sense of Hindu loss and victimhood," she says. Or as Ms Koch notes in her research: "It seems that there is more fiction on the Taj than serious scholarly research."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India Semiconductor Ambitions Are a Heavy Lift

    Governments everywhere see both a threat and an opportunity from the current chip shortage. India is no exception.

  • Investors rattled by inflation data that economists say could mean even bigger Fed rate hikes

    As investors continue to digest Wednesday's U.S. consumer-price index report, Jefferies is coming out with a relatively bold conclusion.

  • This Traditional Greenwich Home Blends Playful and Formal Elements for a Timeless Look

    Designer Bria Hammel used bold focal points and a neutral palette to revamp this Greenwich, CT, home — all while embracing its traditional elements. Take a look here.

  • Curfew extended in Sri Lanka after deadly clashes

    STORY: Sri Lanka rolled out military vehicles on the streets Wednesday and a curfew was extended by an extra day after violent protests this week across the country. Sri Lanka’s going through its worst economic crisis in history and demonstrators’ patience wore thin this week. Protesters and a key trade group have called for a new government. And after a series of deadly clashes on Monday that left the capital Colombo’s streets full of debris as well as burnt-out vehicles and homes, the government has ordered troops to shoot at anyone damaging public property or threatening lives. Monday saw ruling party supporters attack an anti-government protest camp, sparking violence. It appeared to trigger a string of clashes that left several people dead and over 200 injured. Thousands of protesters defied the curfew to attack officials, setting ablaze shops and businesses and the offices of the ruling party lawmakers and provincial politicians. Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned this week after the clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters. But protesters say that's not enough and have called for his brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to stand down as president too. The crisis facing the island nation of 22 million people has seen power cuts, as well as shortages of imported essentials from medicines to fuel. Sri Lankans have blamed the Rajapaksa dynasty for the economic meltdown that has left the country with only $50 million in reserves.India has provided more than $3.5 billion in assistance, as the country began delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package that kicked off on Monday.

  • Bitcoin Has Survived Worse. This Crypto Crash Could Offer Opportunities.

    The scale of the cryptocurrency selloff is massive, but this isn’t the first time digital assets have seen intense volatility.

  • Israel reportedly investigating whether an IDF soldier killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

    Israel reportedly investigating whether an IDF soldier killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

  • Analysis: South Korea's high-speed 5G mobile revolution gives way to evolution

    South Korea was the first country to launch a fifth-generation mobile network in 2019, heralding a warp-speed technological transformation to self-driving cars and smart cities. Some 45% of the country's people are now on 5G, one of the highest rates globally, after some $20 billion in spending on network upgrades that have boosted connection speeds five-fold. That is because the demand is not there yet.

  • Kate Middleton Reveals 4-Year-Old Prince Louis' Favorite Superhero While Meeting a Fellow Fan

    Kate and Prince William met with young children and parents when they traveled to Scotland on Wednesday

  • 3 Mistakes You Should Avoid With Your 401(k)

    401(k) plans are wonderful for helping people save and invest money for retirement. For many people, their 401(k) will be the bulk of their retirement income. To really get the most of your 401(k) and make sure you're putting yourself in a good long-term position, you should try to avoid these three mistakes.

  • The AP Interview: US 'vulnerable' to COVID without new shots

    White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha has issued a dire warning that the U.S. will be increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus this fall and winter if Congress doesn't swiftly approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments. In an Associated Press interview Thursday, Jha said Americans' immune protection from the virus is waning, the virus is adapting to be more contagious and booster doses for most people will be necessary — with the potential for enhanced protection from a new generation of shots. "As we get to the fall, we are all going to have a lot more vulnerability to a virus that has a lot more immune escape than even it does today and certainly than it did six months ago,” Jha said.

  • Air Canada moves to new terminal at SFO, where United Airlines sees ‘big opportunity’

    Air Canada moved from the International Terminal to Terminal 2 at San Francisco International Airport this week, joining Star Alliance partner United Airlines, which is already expanding in that terminal. In addition to United’s substantial operations at SFO’s Terminal 3 and the International Terminal, SFO's dominant carrier (NASDAQ: UAL) will operate six daily flights out of three gates in Terminal 2, starting in June. “Terminal 2 gives us opportunities to put all kinds of different aircraft into that gate space, which is going to be a big opportunity,” Lori Augustine, vice president of United’s San Francisco hub, told me when I sat down with her in a wide-ranging interview Wednesday.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • India consumer price inflation hits eight-year high on food, energy costs

    Rising food and energy prices pushed India's annual retail inflation up towards an eight-year high in April, strengthening economists' view that the central bank would have to raise interest rates more aggressively to curb prices. Consumer prices have increased around the world as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed up crude oil and food grain price rises to record highs, prompting many central banks to raise interest rates. Consumer price index-based inflation rose more than expected to 7.79% in April year-on-year, remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 6% for a fourth month in a row, data released by National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

  • Charles Barkley believes Sixers star James Harden is on the decline

    Charles Barkley believes that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is on the decline and that they shouldn't sign him to an extension.

  • Apple stock suffers biggest 2-day selloff in 20 months

    Shares of Apple Inc. sank 4.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, putting them on track to close at a seven-month low. After sinking 5.2% on Wednesday, the technology behemoth's stock has now lost 9.6% in two days, the worst two-day performance since it dove 9.9% in the two days ended Sept. 3, 2020. Apple shares have been dragged lower, albeit somewhat belatedly, by the selloff in the broader stock market and technology sector in particular. The stock has now tumbled 20.1% since the end of March, wh

  • A lighter, spicier spin on the summertime potato salad

    Inspired by zhoug, a dressing of green chiles and spices flavors new potatoes, cucumbers and snap peas in this refreshing green potato salad.

  • Best Chef's Knives From Consumer Reports' Tests

    We put eight 8-inch chef’s knives through a battery of tricky tasks, both in the lab and at home. Here's how Henckels, Wüsthof, and other top brands measured up.By Paul HopeAsk any chef about the...

  • Love hummus? Keep chickpeas in the pantry to whip up a batch

    Dry or canned, chickpeas are a great protein source

  • NASA's InSight lander just detected a 'monster' quake on Mars

    "This quake is sure to provide a view into the planet like no other."

  • 18 10-Minute Lunches You'll Want to Make This Summer

    A fresh, seasonal lunch is only a few minutes away when these recipes are on the menu. Treat yourself to a quick midday meal that's undeniably tasty, from a simple veggie sandwich to a mini cheese board. Recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers are quick, healthy lunches that include fresh summer veggies, fruits and herbs for a flavorful lunch break.