Section of the I-10 remains closed after deadly crash Sunday morning

The Interstate 10 remains closed at milepost 69 after a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the I-10 eastbound west of Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Three people were pronounced dead at the spot of the crash and three others with injuries were airlifted to a hospital, according to the DPS.

DPS officials say that a Toyota Highlander was speeding on the I-10 when the driver struck two people who had pulled over and were standing outside of their Nissan Frontier.

The Nissan Frontier passenger was killed at the scene and the driver was flown to a Phoenix hospital. The driver and passenger of the Toyota Highlander also died at the scene, while two other passengers were taken to the hospital.

There is no estimated reopening time. Traffic is exiting at milepost 69 to Salome Highway and re-entering I-10 at milepost 81, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: I-10 remains closed west of Tonopah after deadly crash Sunday