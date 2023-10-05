Section 32 closes on $525M fund, says there is 'a zone of commoditization that you have to avoid while investing in AI'

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read
0

Section 32, a venture firm founded by ex-Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris, has closed on $525 million in capital commitments across its fifth fund, TechCrunch is first to report. 

A portion of the capital will go toward early-stage investments, while the remaining will be reserved for follow-on opportunities.

The San Diego, California, firm, which now has $2.3 billion in assets under management, has seen a number of notable exits over its six-year history. It invested in a number of startups that eventually went on to become publicly-traded companies, including Crowdstrike, which went public in 2019; Coinbase, which made its public debut in 2021 and Relay Therapeutics, which took to the public markets in 2020.

Section 32 has now backed about 100 startups across a variety of software-driven industries, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, gaming and brand experiences, enterprise, quantum and precision medicine, and computational biology. It’s even invested in EV boat startup, Arc. Most of its portfolio are U.S.-based companies, although it has made some non-U.S. investments.

Some of the firm’s most highly valued portfolio companies currently include Cohere, which is developing an AI model ecosystem for the enterprise and raised $270 million at a $2.1 billion valuation in June;  Scale AI, which was valued at $3.5 billion in late 2020 but had to cut 20% of its staff earlier this year, and HR tech company Gusto, which recently reported that it generated revenue of more than $500 million in its most recent fiscal year after being valued at nearly $10 billion in 2022.

Maris founded Section 32 in 2017 after heading up Alphabet’s venture arm, Google Ventures (GV). The focus of the firm, says CEO and Managing Partner Andy Harrison, is to “invest in software-driven businesses in tech and healthcare that improve the human condition.”

Section 32 raised its fourth fund in 2021. Its target then and now, according to Harrison, was to raise $400 million to $500 million. It raised additional capital, a total of $740 million, in 2021 “given that market environment,” Harrison told TechCrunch.

“This time, we reduced the fund size, given the current market environment, and held the line closer to our upper bound," he said. It has fully allocated all the funds out of its fourth fund, although all that capital has not yet been deployed.

“Like Google Ventures, we’re broad in terms of stage and tech area,” Harrison told TechCrunch. “We do most of our work around Series A and B and some later-stage investing as well.”

Image Credits: Section 32 CEO and Managing Partner Andy Harrison / Section 32

Section 32 typically makes 20-25 investments per fund, investing $5 million to $10 million in the first round, and then allocating “substantial reserves” against that position.

“As you can imagine, there is pretty significant Google-related deal flow given our history and relationships,” said Harrision, who spent over four years at Google, first as head of business & corporate development there and as a co-founder of Verily Ventures,  or Google Life Sciences. Prior to leaving in 2021, he worked on the executive leadership team at Google X.

There also many investments that were sourced from, or can be traced back to, Alphabet, including Cohere and Inceptive, which were co-founded by architects behind the 2017 Transformer paper; Exai Bio and BigHat Biosciences, co-founded by former leaders of Google Genomics and

“Many people we worked with at Google were working on ML projects at that time,” Harrison said. “Many of those folks have moved on to ML to AI to generative AI….We’re software investors but it turns out that many of the newest developments in software involve the application of AI and the software stack so we have a big focus in that area. And obviously, that’s been a tailwind for the firm and our portfolio.”

Still, he cautions that Section 32 is “very, very careful” about how it invests in the aggressively-hyped AI sector.

“We’re sort of simplistic and disciplined about it. We believe that there's a zone of commoditization that you have to avoid while investing in AI – the big companies like Google and Microsoft are going to give these capabilities away to consumers.” Harrison said. “So I think that the market in general is going to get access to these tools, either free or through subscriptions to software that they already have.”

As such, Section 32 is “really focused” on the application side of AI, where it could do work in areas like, like cybersecurity the enterprise, computational biology “and other areas that we know the cloud players are not going to focus on, or they're not going to build for specific verticals.”

So far, Section 32 has made five to six new investments out of its new fund.

In conjunction with the new fund announcement, the firm also shared that it has promoted Wesley Tillu from senior principal to partner. Tillu  joined Section 32 in 2021 from In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the CIA and U.S. intelligence community.

Recommended Stories

  • Union Square Ventures backs Indian EV infra startup Bolt.Earth in $20M funding

    Bolt.Earth, an Indian startup that offers charging infrastructure and software solutions for electric vehicles, has raised $20 million in a funding round to expand its presence within the South Asian nation and enter into new markets. The Bengaluru-based startup has raised fresh capital from its existing and new investors, including Union Square Ventures, Prime Venture Partners and ITIGO Funds, among others. Founded in 2017, Bolt.Earth offers its infrastructure and software solutions for two- and three-wheeler EVs.

  • Gradient raises $10M to let companies deploy and fine-tune multiple LLMs

    Gradient, a startup that allows developers to build and customize AI apps in the cloud using large language models (LLMs), today emerged from stealth with $10 million in funding led by Wing VC with participation from Mango Capital, Tokyo Black, The New Normal Fund, Secure Octane and Global Founders Capital. Chris Change, Gradient's CEO, co-founded the company alongside Mark Huang and Forrest Moret several months ago while working on AI products at Big Tech firms including Netflix, Splunk, and Google. The trio came to the realization that LLMs like OpenAI's GPT-4 could be transformative for the enterprise, but believed that getting the most out of LLMs would require creating a reliable way to add private, proprietary data to them.

  • Vera wants to use AI to cull generative models' worst behaviors

    Liz O'Sullivan is on a mission to make AI "a little bit safer," in her own words. A member of the National AI Advisory Committee, which drafts recommendations to the White House and Congress on how to foster AI adoption while regulating its risks, O'Sullivan spent 12 years on the business side of AI startups overseeing data labeling and operations and customer success. In 2019, she took a job at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, mounting campaigns to protect New Yorkers' civil liberties, and co-founded Arthur AI, a startup that partners with civil society and academy to shine light into AI's "black box."

  • Alaska Airlines taps Up.Labs to build the next-generation of aviation startups

    Alaska Airlines wants to solve some of the stickier problems in aviation. This lab will create startups designed to address specific issues in aviation travel such as guest experiences, operational efficiency, aircraft maintenance, routing and revenue management. UP.Labs founder and CEO John Kuolt said he expects the first startup from this aviation venture lab to be announced in 2024.

  • Observability platform Observe raises $50M in debt, launches gen AI features

    The observability market is forecasted to reach $2 billion by 2026, climbing from $278 million in 2022, according to 650 Group. A 2022 survey from Enterprise Strategy Group found that advanced observability deployments can cut downtime costs by 90%, keeping costs down to $2.5 million annually versus $23.8 million for observability "beginners." Observe, which develops software-as-a-service observability tools for storing, managing and analyzing machine-generated data and logs, has raised $50 million in convertible debt (i.e.

  • Consumer brand accelerator SuperOrdinary gets $58M Series B at $800M valuation

    The average shopper probably hasn’t heard of SuperOrdinary, but if they are a beauty or skincare fan, they’ve definitely heard of some of the brands the startup works with: Olaplex, Farmacy and Biossance, to name a few. The Los Angeles-headquartered company works behind the scenes to help American and European consumer brands scale on marketplaces like Amazon, sell through social commerce and break into the Chinese market. Investors in this round included Manzanita, Alliance Consumer Growth, Demira GateUpper90 and SuperOrdinary founder and CEO Julian Reis.

  • I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale —up to 70% off

    Save big on fall finds for your home from Sealy, Cusinart and more, all while giving back.

  • 25+ best early October Prime Day deals — save up to 80% on Apple, Ninja and more

    With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.

  • Jersey man blares Guns 'n Roses while crashing into police station

    A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.

  • Phaver raises $7M to help make onboarding to web3 social platforms easier

    Web3 platforms are often thought of as spaces reserved for the tech-savvy or for people who know and use crypto. For good reason: most require you to already have a crypto wallet or two, and onboarding a non-crypto-native user is frequently a difficult hurdle for many web3 platforms. The average individual is more often than not left daunted by the proposition, which usually leads them to shy away from the decentralized web.

  • AWS, Microsoft, and Google face UK competition probe over cloud lock-in practices

    The U.K. cloud market has been thrust firmly into the regulatory crosshairs, with news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a full-scale investigation into whether the big cloud infrastructure companies make it difficult for businesses to switch, or use multiple providers. The news comes a full year after Ofcom revealed it was initiating a market study into the £7.5 billion U.K. cloud services market, though the regulatory body indicated at the report's halfway point in April that it had identified concerns that might warrant escalation to the CMA.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers advance to ALDS with wild-card sweeps

    The Blue Jays and Rays are out after back-to-back defeats in the wild-card round ended their seasons.

  • Qakbot hackers are still spamming victims despite FBI takedown

    The hackers behind Qakbot, a notorious malware operation that was recently “dismantled” by the FBI, are still active and continue to target new victims, researchers say. The FBI announced in August that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the infrastructure of the long-running Qakbot malware, which had infected more than 700,000 machines worldwide to cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. The FBI said at the time that the takedown, dubbed “Operation Duck Hunt”, included the seizure of 52 servers, which the agency said would “permanently dismantle” the botnet.

  • A hot — or cold — jobs report Friday could be bad for stocks

    Stocks are in a delicate balance thanks to the bond market and Friday's jobs report for September could spook the markets.

  • “Be optimistic and innovate”  — The legacy of Cowboy founder and e-bike pioneer Karim Slaoui, who has passed away

    Cowboy, the e-bike startup that creates innovative electric bikes for city riders, has announced that Karim Slaoui, co-founder (pictured above, right), has passed away. Karim stepped down from the board and the day-to-day running of Cowboy last year. Without Karim there would be no Cowboy.

  • 'Seinfeld's Jason Alexander talks shrinkage on '$100,000 Pyramid' and more from a night of celebrity game shows

    Jason Alexander relives his iconic 'Seinfeld' moment on 'The $100,000 Pyramid' and other highlights from a night of celebrity game shows.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Philadelphia Phillies always had momentum on their side in wild-card trouncing of Miami Marlins

    By the time Bryson Stott hit a grand slam to put the Phillies up 7-0 on Wednesday, Citizens Bank Park felt more like a party than a contest.

  • Tiny EV maker ElectraMeccanica pulls the plug on its exit plan

    ElectraMeccanica, former maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, said on Wednesday that it has "terminated" its plan to merge with Tevva, which makes hydrogen-electric trucks (not sandals). A spokesperson for ElectraMeccanica declined to elaborate in an email to TechCrunch. Tevva's spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's "deeply disappointed by ElectraMeccanica's abrupt decision."

  • MLB playoffs wild-card Day 2 live tracker: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins, Rangers all advance with sweeps

    That's four sweeps in four MLB wild-card series as play concluded Wednesday.

  • Pow.bio says biomanufacturing is broken and its continuous fermentation tech will fix it

    It’s no secret that alternative protein companies and others leveraging fermentation technology have an issue scaling to commercial production. Meet Pow.bio, a company founded by Ouwei Wang and Shannon Hall (no relation to the author) in 2019, that aims to help synthetic biology companies manufacture their products at cost parity amid a market of biomade products estimated to reach $4 trillion by 2040. “Biology is the technology of today,” Hall told TechCrunch.