Section 8 Housing Ordinance narrowly passes

Dec. 26—It came down Mayor Robert Blythe's tie breaking vote to pass an ordinance establishing an authority board for Richmond Section 8 Housing.

During a recent city commission workshop meeting on Thursday, the commission voted on two action items which was decided prior to this meeting being announced.

Ordinance 23-40, known as the noise the noise ordinance, was passed by a vote of 5-0. Ordinance 23-39, concerning section 8 housing, narrowly passed through the commission.

Ordinance 23-39, according to city manager Rob Minerich, establishes an authority board for Section 8 Housing that will be appointed by the Richmond Board of Commissioners.

"We have sat here and beat this (issue) a lot, and I think we should put it to an end," Commissioner Mike Brewer said. Brewer voted for the passage of the ordinance.

Both Brewer and Commissioner Mendi Goble, who voted not to pass the ordinance, were in agreeance that other outside agencies should not have to step in.

"I am fine with moving in this direction if we give up that right, that power we have at the moment," Goble said.

Cole echoed similar sentiments to Goble, saying she, like Goble, still felt a little in the dark about this ordinance or how it could proceed.

Cole stated that she hadn't spoken to anyone about this, so she doesn't quite know who is being considered for those roles on the board. Blythe replied by saying that he exercises the prerogative on who goes before the board to be voted on.

Cole ultimately voted not to pass the ordinance, but she did state that she did not make this decision lightly.

"I don't feel like it's my responsibility to delegate that to someone else," Cole stated. "I feel like the people of Richmond voted for me to make some of those hard decisions."

Commissioner Newby voted to pass the bill along with Brewer and Mayor Blythe. Goble and Cole were the dissenting votes.

Moving on, ordinance 23-40, which concerns moving the noise ordinance up to 9 p.m. from 10 p.m. seven days a week unanimously passed.

Minerich said that this is coupled with the parking ordinance that is off of Lancaster Avenue in the Breck Avenue and Oak Street area to help curb some of the parties that happen out that way.

Oak Street and Breck Avenue sit close to Eastern Kentucky University with students living in and around that area.

The noise ordinance amends section 98 of Richmond's code of ordinances and with it's passage on December 21, the amendment is now in effect.