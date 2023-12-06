Section of Business 85 in Spartanburg reopens after 2 years of reconstruction

A section of Business 85 in Spartanburg that closed for two years will reopen today, Dec. 6.

Workers started to remove barriers this morning, and the road is expected to be fully open by the end of the day, according to a S.C. Department of Transportation statement.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to slow down and look for directional signs as traffic begins to flow again.

"I am pleased to announce the successful completion of the improvements to this corridor," Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall stated. "We recognize the critical role of our interstate system in moving goods and people, connecting South Carolina to the global economy."

SC Business 85 from Exits 3 to 4B (Hearon Circle) has been closed since the $24 million project began in July 2021.

The project involved replacing the aging bridges over Buffington Road/Norfolk Railroad and Howard Street, including the reconstruction of just over one mile of SC Business 85.

Both bridges, constructed more than 60 years ago, were deemed structurally deficient and did not meet the current SCDOT design standards, according to SCDOT.

The original completion date was July 2023. SCDOT officials said weather and other factors have caused delays.

