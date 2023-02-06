Section of Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven closed due to 'multijurisdictional incident'

Law enforcement investigators can be seen examining what appears to be a Toyota sedan crashed into the side of a building.

What’s being called by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd as a “multijurisdictional incident” that occurred on Havendale Blvd. earlier this afternoon has shut down a large portion of that road.

No information has been released about what happened, but law enforcement investigators can be seen examining what appears to be a Toyota sedan crashed into the side of a building.

Witnesses, meanwhile, have been kept separate from the press.

Investigators walk along the stretch of Havendale Blvd. that has been shut down.

Judd is expected to hold a press conference on the incident at 5 p.m. at the scene near 16th Street and Havendale Blvd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

