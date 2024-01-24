Section of Houston Harte to remain closed for Main St bridge repairs

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A section of westbound Houston Harte will remain closed for several weeks as repairs to the Main Street bridge continue.

Workers continued work this week to repair the damage caused when a truck with an oversized load struck the underside of the bridge more than a year ago.

Drivers traveling West on Houston Harte will exit at Main Street onto the 7th Street access road to get around the closed section of the expressway. Texas Department of Transportation officials say the repairs could take several weeks.

