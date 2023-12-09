A section of the Katy Trail will have a temporary closure. Here's when and where.

A 1 1/2-mile section of the Katy Trail from Rocheport to the Lance Cpl. Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge is set to close temporarily starting Sunday evening.

The closure is so the Lunda Team can pour concrete in a drilled shaft near the trail for the eastbound bridge now under construction. Construction vehicles will need to utilize the trail to do the concrete work.

The trail will be closed from Sunday evening through 6 p.m. Monday. Interstate traffic will not be affected by the closure. Work is weather permitting and could change.

Signs indicating the closure will be posted at Katy Trail entrances and barricades will be in place.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Bridge construction means temporary Katy Trail closure