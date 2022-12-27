Section man charged with possession of child porn after tip from National Center

A Section man faces possession of child pornography charges, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, after the investigation of a tip supplied through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip indicated led an investigator assigned to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to an individual living near Powell, who was suspected of being involved in possession of child pornography.

On Dec. 13, investigators spoke to the suspect, Welden said, and found illegal images and/or videos stored on a cellphone.

After further investigation and digital analysis, Toney Dewayne Chapman, 59, of Section, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

"We are dedicated to working closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crime Against Children to help combat this illegal activity," Welden said. "Any crime that is harmful or threatening to our children will be dealt with aggressively and will be investigated to the fullest extent possible."

