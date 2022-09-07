Section of neighborhood evacuated; explosives found in backyard after fire in Cocoa

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

About a half-mile area surrounding a property in Cocoa was evacuated Wednesday morning after police found possible explosives in the backyard following an overnight fire.

Cocoa Police Department responded to 330 Mc Leod Drive just after midnight for reports of a fire, where they found a camper engulfed in flames, according to a statement the department posted to Facebook.

A section of the neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday morning.

Police said there were no injuries.

After the fire was extinguished, a tree caught fire on a property north of where the original fire began, police said.

Police found explosives in the backyard

When police investigated, they found that the property at 330 Mc Leod Drive had explosives in the backyard, which had been going off during the night and causing damage to the home.

"(Officers) conducted additional investigations and located what looked to be live explosives," said Yvonne Martinez, a spokesperson for Cocoa Police. "Some of them had actually gone off and damaged the structure of the house that had the fire last night."

A section of a Cocoa neighborhood was evacuated after explosives were found Wednesday morning in a backyard.

Surrounding homes were evacuated

Surrounding homes were evacuated out of caution, and officers blocked off access to Mc Leod Drive between U.S. 1 and Dixie Court to Bellaire Drive on the south and Grandview Boulevard on the north.

Multiple agencies were working at the scene Wednesday morning into early afternoon, including Patrick Space Force's and Brevard County Sheriff's Office's bomb squads, Cocoa Police, Cocoa Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the state Fire Marshal's Office.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa backyard: area evacuated after police find explosives