Section of Reading sees shootings twice in one day

Sep. 13—Hours after police, medical and fire crews responded to a shooting involving two victims Monday afternoon in the area of 10th and Spring streets, there was another shooting in the same area Monday night.

The first call came in at about 2:15 p.m. One male victim was down on a sidewalk and another victim was reportedly in a house, according to dispatchers.

At 7:45 emergency crews were dispatched once again to the area of 10th and Spring, this time for a single gunshot victim. Further details were not available.

Police issued a statement on the afternoon shooting, saying that two juvenile males were transported to Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. One was critically wounded and the other had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators determined that an unidentified suspect fired at the two while they were walking in the 1000 block of Spring Street. Police said it appeared that the victims were targeted and that the shootings were not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert

Berks County at 877-373-9913.