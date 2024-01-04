Section of Rogers Road in Longmont to close Monday through Jan. 29

Jan. 4—A portion of Rogers Road in Longmont will close beginning Monday in order for the Platte River Power Authority to complete transmission work.

The closure will occur west of South Flat Circle along Rogers Road and is expected to last through Jan. 29.

While local traffic will be allowed to use Rogers Road to access their residences, some residents may have to use Hover Street or Airport Road to get to their homes.

Crews will work Monday through Saturday and construction vehicles will be present throughout the project.