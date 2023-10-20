A section of Whistle Stop Trail in Jay reopens after rain over 3 months being closed

Oct. 20—JAY — A section of the multiuse Whistle Stop Trail has reopened after being damaged by heavy rain and flooding June 29.

"It's open up as far as Old Jay (Hill) Road in North Jay but the rest remains closed," Brian Bronson, state supervisor of the Off Road Recreational Vehicle Program, wrote in an email.

A section of the trail that runs from Farmington to Jay has been closed since the flooding. It is still closed from Steve's Family Market in Wilton to Old Jay Hill Road. It had been closed from the market to the Jay Plaza.

A federal disaster declaration was issued by President Joe Biden for the storm in Franklin County in September. The trail, which was estimated to have $860,000 worth of damage, is part of the declaration.

"We are working with (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and engineers on funding and a plan," Bronson said.

Jay had an estimated $7.9 million in damage to roads and sewer lines from the storm.

