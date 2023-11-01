Sections of Hammond Avenue close for gas main project

Oct. 31—SUPERIOR — Two sections of Hammond Avenue will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The road closures are needed as Superior Water, Light and Power continues work on natural gas mains in preparation for the city of Superior's

Hammond Avenue reconstruction project

in 2024.

Hammond Avenue will be closed at Belknap Street to North 16th Street and at North 28th Street for about 150 feet (about midblock). Alleys in those areas will also be closed to traffic.

The closures are expected to be in place until about Nov. 15.

For more information about the upgrades to the natural gas distribution system, visit

swlp.com.