Sections of Wisconsin Avenue and Washington Court in Sheboygan to close this week

SHEBOYGAN — Sections of Wisconsin Avenue and Washington Court in Sheboygan will be closed to through traffic Tuesday to Thursday this week.

The city of Sheboygan Department of Public Works said in a news release the closure will affect the sections of both Wisconsin Avenue and Washington Court from Broughton Drive to Franklin Street.

“The City of Sheboygan understands the inconveniences experienced during road construction and appreciates everyone’s patience,” the release said. “Please use caution and slow down in construction zones.”

The work is weather-dependent and subject to change, the release said.

Updates can be found on the department’s website, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

