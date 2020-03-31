Sectra Wins Enterprise Imaging Contract at the MetroHealth System in Cleveland

SHELTON, Connecticut, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the radiology and breast imaging modules of its enterprise imaging solution at MetroHealth. The Sectra solution, integrated with Epic Radiant, will allow workflow optimization for all radiologists and radiology residents within the health system.

MetroHealth provides care to residents of Northeastern Ohio, of which 75% of visits come from the uninsured and those covered by Medicare and Medicaid. They are the only verified trauma and burn center for both adults and pediatrics in Ohio. As an academic medical center, each active staff physician holds a faculty appointment at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

"We welcome MetroHealth to Sectra. Our expertise and experience with teaching hospitals and our ability to easily add cardiology and pathology modules to the enterprise imaging system in the future, were great synergies between our organizations," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

The five-year contract signed in February 2020 comprises radiology and breast imaging as well as advanced visualization tools, teaching files and business analytics.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com.

