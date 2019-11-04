

More than a decade after the Great Recession, the United States has seen a mixed record of recovery.



Despite record-breaking highs in the stock market and an unemployment rate that has fallen every year since 2009, other economic indicators show that the U.S. economy remains weak in critical areas. Most notably, median worker wage gains have remained far lower than a booming job market would suggest. Inflation likewise remains low, suggesting that consumers don’t have enough purchasing power to drive up prices.

On top of this, interest rates remain very low for both private bonds and government debt. This suggests that institutions still don’t have better outlets for unspent capital. They don’t have better private sector alternatives than the safety of government loans.

For more than a decade now, this has been the story of the U.S. economy. It remains stuck in between the depths of a recession and the growth of shared prosperity. In 2013, Harvard economist Lawrence Summers pulled a term from the Great Depression to describe what might be going on: “secular stagnation.”

What Is Secular Stagnation?

Secular stagnation is a phrase coined in 1938 by the economist Alvin Hansen to describe extended periods of economic malaise. In his time, Hansen was trying to make sense of the ongoing Great Depression after nearly a decade.

In a normally functioning market economy, economists anticipate regular expansions and contractions as part of what’s known as the business cycle. Private companies will expand and hire people, in turn driving economic growth. Eventually they will grow too much or too quickly, and will have to contract. This slows down an economy. This, in turn, causes the market to undervalue property and assets, leading to a cyclical return to growth.

Secular stagnation is the idea that an economy has slowed down not because of this business cycle but because of structural, permanent problems. In this situation the economy can’t begin to grow again without artificial intervention from the government. Note that the “secular” in “secular stagnation” means “long-term”; this is economic stagnation that is not a temporary artifact of the business cycle, but a long-term problem.

Many people have credited Summers with resurrecting the idea in modern political economics, but that isn’t quite true. In the 1990’s many economists discussed whether Japan’s economy had turned toward secular stagnation. Nevertheless, in a 2013 speech to the IMF, Summers applied this idea to the United States. In an interview with NPR, he described secular stagnation in the following terms:

Secular stagnation is a situation where the private sector of an economy has a tendency to save a great deal and a limited propensity to invest, so that there’s all this cash that needs to be absorbed and trouble in absorbing it. Interest rates fall to low levels. Growth has a tendency to be sluggish and inflation has a tendency to decline. And that’s not a temporary cyclical situation. It’s a secular, or longer term, situation unless policy intervenes very strongly.

Secular Stagnation and the Liquidity Trap

A key feature of secular stagnation is, as Summers noted in his remarks, a combination of slowing consumer demand, high consumer savings and low interest rates.



As the economy weakens, consumers begin to spend less and save their money. This is often driven by fear of economic conditions. This cycle mimics the negative feedback loop of most recessions. Institutional and professional investors also adopt this approach. They increasingly choose to keep their money out of private sector investments and in savings or savings-equivalent assets like government bonds. (In this situation investors rarely move into private bonds.)

This in turn makes the government bond market more competitive, pushing interest rates down. This leads to what economists call a “declining equilibrium real interest rate.” Rather than moving fluidly with changing market conditions, interest rates stabilize at low and increasingly lower rates.