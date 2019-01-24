SecUR Credentials Limited (NSE:SECURCRED) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at SecUR Credentials Limited (NSE:SECURCRED) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for SecUR Credentials:

0.19 = ₹74m ÷ (₹483m – ₹89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, SecUR Credentials has an ROCE of 19%.

Is SecUR Credentials’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that SecUR Credentials’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 10% average in the Professional Services industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where SecUR Credentials sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

SecUR Credentials delivered an ROCE of 19%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If SecUR Credentials is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

SecUR Credentials’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

SecUR Credentials has total liabilities of ₹89m and total assets of ₹483m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On SecUR Credentials’s ROCE

With that in mind, SecUR Credentials’s ROCE appears pretty good. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.