The Secure Web Gateway Industry: Outlook and Forecast to 2027

The Global Secure Web Gateway Market accounted for $3.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $19.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing market growth include rising number of sophisticated cyber-attacks, growing need for end-to-end holistic security products, and proliferation in the adoption of cloud-based applications. However, low acceptance of SWG solutions in the enterprise segment hampers the growth of the market.



Based on the end-user, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is always on the lookout for security products and services to protect the industry's employees, customers, assets, offices, branches, and operations, and this vertical therefore holds a significant percentage of the total SWG market. This vertical is continuously upgrading its processing and transaction technologies, and therefore, requires end-to-end security solutions to protect operations from both internal and external threats. Smart banking, internet banking, and mobile banking are the factors that has led the BFSI vertical to focus more on SWG.



By Geography, Asia Pacific has undergone tremendous economic growth, political transformation, and social change. Owing to the sophistication of threats, countries such as Hong Kong, India, Japan, and Singapore have updated or launched new national security policies. In terms of threats, Ransomware attacks were majorly seen in this region, followed by Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and targeted attacks such as phishing and email spoofing. The growing awareness of security breaches and their impact on customer trust and reputation of companies has led to the demand for SWG solutions in the region.



Some of the key players in global secure web gateway market are McAfee, Cisco Systems, Dell Inc., Contentkeeper, NortonLifeLock Inc. (Symantec), CATO Networks, Zscaler, Menlo Security, Sangfor Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM, Forcepoint, Thoma Bravo (Barracuda Networks), Comodo, Microsoft Corporation, and NetSkope.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Secure Web Gateway Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Managed Services

5.2.2 Professional Services

5.2.2.1 Network Designing & Integration

5.2.2.2 Security Consulting

5.2.2.3 Technical Support

5.2.3 Training & Education

5.2.4 Consulting Services

5.3 Solutions

5.3.1 SWG Virtual Appliance

5.3.2 SWG Hardware Appliance

5.3.3 Data Protection

5.3.3.1 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

5.3.3.2 File Type Controls

5.3.3.3 Application Control

5.3.4 Threat Prevention

5.3.5 Access Control

5.3.6 Email Gateway

5.3.7 Social Media Control

5.3.8 Content Inspection Management



6 Global Secure Web Gateway Market, By Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-premises



7 Global Secure Web Gateway Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gateway Model

7.3 Bridge Model



8 Global Secure Web Gateway Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Global Secure Web Gateway Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Centralized Storage Safety Control

9.3 Safety Management Terminal



10 Global Secure Web Gateway Market, By End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare

10.3 Education

10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.6 Government and Defense

10.7 Retail and E-Commerce

10.8 Other End Users

10.8.1 Manufacturing

10.8.2 Transportation and Logistics

10.8.3 Energy and Utilities

10.8.4 Travel and Hospitality

10.8.5 Media and Entertainment



11 Global Secure Web Gateway Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 McAfee

13.2 Cisco Systems

13.3 Dell Inc.

13.4 Contentkeeper

13.5 NortonLifeLock Inc. (Symantec)

13.6 CATO Networks

13.7 Zscaler

13.8 Menlo Security

13.9 Sangfor Technologies

13.10 Check Point Software Technologies

13.11 IBM

13.12 Forcepoint

13.13 Thoma Bravo (Barracuda Networks)

13.14 Comodo

13.15 Microsoft Corporation

13.16 NetSkope



