Secure Income REIT Plc (LON:SIR)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Secure Income REIT Plc (LON:SIR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 1st of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of August.

Secure Income REIT's upcoming dividend is UK£0.042 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.16 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Secure Income REIT has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of £4.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Secure Income REIT has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Secure Income REIT's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. While Secure Income REIT seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Secure Income REIT generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 37% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

July 28th 2019

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Secure Income REIT's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 34% per annum for the past five years. Secure Income REIT is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

We'd also point out that Secure Income REIT issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Secure Income REIT has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 3 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Secure Income REIT? It's great that Secure Income REIT is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.