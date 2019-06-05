SecureWorks: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $132.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, SecureWorks expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $134 million for the fiscal second quarter.

SecureWorks expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $535 million to $545 million.

SecureWorks shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

