Security Service announces the "demilitarisation" of two Russian aircraft in the south of Ukraine

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 15 JULY 2022, 17:44

The Ukrainian military, cooperating with the Security Service of Ukraine, have hit two Russian planes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrainska Pravda sources

Quote: "Recently, in the area of the settlements of Orikhiv and Stepove, the Russians tried to attack Ukrainian positions from two Su-25s (jet aircraft). But our guys were ahead of the curve – they accurately hit the Russian aircraft with MANPADS (man-portable air defence systems)."

Details: One Su-25 was destroyed, and the second was hit.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the downed plane crashed into territory not controlled by Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine added that the special forces recently destroyed four infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured personnel carrier, and an ammunition depot.

Background: