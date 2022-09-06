Security app alerts Georgia deputies to woman who says she was being held against her will

A woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says dispatcher received a person in distress call Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. The call came from a personal security app, which gives live data and GPS location to the dispatcher.

Through the app and call, deputies were told to be on the look out for a grey car heading north on Hwy 365. Deputies spotted the car and spoke with the driver.

The sheriff’s office said the woman passenger claimed she was being held in the car against her will.

Deputies arrested the driver, identified as Dalton Ramsey, and charged him with false imprisonment.

Deputies took Ramsey to the Habersham County Detention Center.

