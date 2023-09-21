Security Service and Armed Forces of Ukraine attack secret Russian headquarters in Melitopol – source

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
3

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked a secret Russian headquarters in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in special service

Details: The source says that first, the SSU discovered that the Russian had organised their headquarters at a local engine plant. This information was passed on to the military, and then, together with them, they worked on the target.

 

Reportedly, the commander of the 58th Army of the Russian Federation, which is fighting on the Zaporizhzhia front, and their chief of staff were wounded as a result of the missile attack.

The source says that several dozen Russian officers were injured, and about 10 of them died in addition to the leaders of the invaders.

The UP source does not specify the date of the special operation, noting only that it was a few days ago.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft debuts AI-powered Copilot platform, new Surface hardware

    Microsoft debuted its AI-powered Copilot platform and new Surface hardware during an event in New York on Thursday.

  • Encrypted email provider Proton has built its own CAPTCHA service

    Proton, the Swiss company that develops privacy-focused online services such as email, has developed its very own CAPTCHA service to help discern between genuine login attempts and bots -- and it touts the new system as the world's first CAPTCHA that is "censorship resistant." "As we investigated available CAPTCHA options, we weren’t satisfied, so we decided to develop our own," Eamonn Maguire, a former Facebook engineer who now heads up Proton's machine learning team, wrote in a blog post.

  • 'The right length to cover the backside': This flowy cardigan is only $26 — that's nearly 50% off

    More than 20,000 shoppers love this drapey beauty. Plus, it comes in 26 colors.

  • GM, Stellantis idle plants and lay off workers in Kansas and Ohio

    General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis announced layoffs in Kansas and Ohio due to the ongoing UAW strike.

  • Cisco to acquire Splunk in $28B mega deal

    Cisco has a reputation of building the company through acquisitions, but it has tended to stay away from the really huge ones. With Splunk, it gets an observability platform that could fit nicely into its security business to help customers better understand security threats, while also helping parse oodles of log data to resolve other problems like helping understand system failures or troubleshoot a myriad of issues across a broad array of enterprise systems. Under the terms of the deal, Cisco is paying a hefty premium of $157 per share.

  • True Anomaly lands $17.4M contract from U.S. Space Force for space domain awareness tech

    True Anomaly has landed a $17.4 million contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to help the warfighter make critical decisions in the space domain. The startup, which was founded less than two years ago, is tasked with developing a suite of space domain awareness (SDA) capabilities for the Space Force. The 48-month-long contract will be delivered via a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase 3 contract.

  • US brings back free at-home COVID-19 tests as cases continue to spike

    Each household can request four tests starting September 25.

  • The Morning After: Amazon turns Alexa into a more conversational chatbot for your home

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple Watch Series 9 review, Amazon debuts Eye Gaze accessibility features on the Fire Max 11 tablet, All the hilarious corporate BS you might have missed in the Xbox leaks.

  • Uber Eats will begin accepting food stamps for grocery deliveries in 2024

    Starting next year, users will be able to pay for fresh groceries using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from right within the Uber Eats app.

  • Waabi and Uber Freight partner to accelerate autonomous trucking

    Autonomous trucking startup Waabi is committing billions of miles of driverless capacity to the Uber Freight network as part of a 10-year strategic partnership between the two companies. Starting this week, Waabi's test fleet will begin commercial pilots with shippers on the Uber Freight network to haul goods between Dallas and Houston. Ultimately, Waabi will move to a Driver-as-a-Service model, wherein carriers buy trucks built with Waabi's Driver and can opt into the Uber Freight marketplace.

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hands-on: Broader horizons and deeper combat

    We played two demos for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second chapter of what’s set to be a three-part remake of the 1997 RPG. This is a sequel, so of course there are new tricks. This time, there’s a new focus on characters teaming up to attack together.

  • Medical student gives ‘unconventional’ tip for maintaining focus while studying as a ‘chronically online’ person

    This second-year medical student is sharing her ultimate study hack that helps her maintain productivity. The post Medical student gives ‘unconventional’ tip for maintaining focus while studying as a ‘chronically online’ person appeared first on In The Know.

  • Early Prime Day deal: Kate Middleton's affordable secret for glowing skin is down to $10

    Amazon's No. 1 bestseller contains a magical mix of ingredients that helps stimulate collagen production.

  • Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez undergoes Tommy John surgery after tearing UCL in 8th MLB game

    The Yankees' 2023 injuries are starting to affect 2024.

  • Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía suspended 162 games for PED violation

    J.C. Mejía was suspended 80 games last season for a similar violation.

  • PureSpace prevents spoiled produce by removing ripening gas

    There's Apeel, which makes a protective coating for produce; Shelf Engine, which predicts order volume via AI; and Misfits Market, which sells "ugly" produce. PureSpace is another startup dead set on tackling the issue. Bananas, strawberries, avocados, tomatoes and other types of produce naturally emit ethylene as they ripen.

  • Amazon's new Map View feature scans your home

    Amazon is making it easier to map smart home devices. During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the company demoed Map View, an upcoming feature in the Alexa mobile app that'll let customers create a digital map of their house and pin connected devices to it. From Map View, users will be able to see the status of, control and add new devices.

  • Amazon brings generative AI to Alexa

    During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it'll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices. "Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love -- like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage. Amazon says that the new model will power more conversational experiences -- experiences that take into account body language as well as a person's eye contact and gestures.

  • Oily pores? These 'grossly satisfying' nose patches are down to less than $2 a pop

    Shoppers and dermatologists alike are wild about these effective but gentle overnight strips.

  • Betweened wants to teach kids how to use social media, not shut them out of it

    Keeping kids off social media is idealistic at best, and giving them access to it opens a Pandora’s box of privacy concerns. Tech giants have addressed stranger danger in the child-friendly versions of their social media platforms by adding parental controls and content filters to their existing product, with mixed results. Betweened, a startup competing in the Startup Battlefield at this year's Disrupt, goes a step further by designing a social media platform specifically for children — instead of modifying one already made for adults.