Security beefed up at Trump Tower as ex-president plans first visit to New York since leaving office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Millward
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower - Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency&#xa0;
Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower - Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency

Security is being stepped up outside Trump Tower in New York ahead of the former president's first visit to the city since leaving the White House.

Donald Trump was expected to arrive in Manhattan on Sunday night having moved to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in January.

Speculation was fuelled by reports of police planning to augment security outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, the building where he launched his bid for the presidency in 2015.

The area has been the scene of anti-Trump protests in recent years, and tension has been raised by the January 6 Capitol riot when his supporters attempted to overturn the result of last year's presidential election.

Despite being a native New Yorker, Mr Trump moved his personal residence to Florida in 2019, where he also cast a postal vote in the presidential election.

Democrat-run New York City was not expected to roll out the welcome mat for the former president's visit.

Last July, New York mayor Bill de Blasio joined other city officials in painting a Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower.

The city is also the epicentre of investigations into Mr Trump's financial affairs launched by Cyrus Vance Jr, the Manhattan District Attorney and Letitia James, New York State's Attorney General.

After a brief period of comparative silence, Mr Trump has leapt back into the political fray, in anticipation of running for the White House again in 2024.

The words &quot;Black Lives Matter&quot; are painted in yellow on the road outside Trump Tower - REUTERS/Mike Segar
The words "Black Lives Matter" are painted in yellow on the road outside Trump Tower - REUTERS/Mike Segar

Having been a keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last weekend, Mr Trump has stepped up his attack on political opponents within the Republican party.

The latest target for the former president's ire was Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska senator who voted for his conviction in the second Senate impeachment trial who faces re-election next year.

Mr Trump told the Politico website that he plans to travel to Alaska to campaign against Ms Murkowski who, like several of the former president's Republican opponents, is expected to face a primary challenge.

He has also intensified his squabble with the party establishment by sending cease and desist letters to stop the Republicans' three major fundraising bodies using his name and likeness to sell merchandise and solicit donations.

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump set to visit New York for first time since leaving White House

    Ex-president expected as soon as Sunday night, reports sayTrump tells Republicans: stop using name in fundraising Donald Trump in the elevator at Trump Tower, in January 2017. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump could arrive in New York City for his first visit since leaving the White House as soon as Sunday night, according to multiple reports. The former president was born in Queens and rose to fame in Manhattan but changed his primary residence to Florida in 2019 and has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach since leaving Washington on 20 January. After reports of a New York visit proliferated on Saturday, local station WABC-TV reported that police were preparing to increase security around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. The New York police department did not comment. Trump’s New York home was the subject of protests and a heavy police presence from the start of his run for the White House in summer 2015 through to the end of his term in office in the acrid aftermath of the 6 January Capitol attack. In July 2020, amid national protests for racial justice and policing reform, city authorities painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street outside Trump Tower. Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed to have “liberated” that stretch of Fifth Avenue. The mural was repeatedly vandalised. Trump was impeached for a second time for inciting the Capitol insurrection, in which five people died, as part of his claim that his defeat by Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud, a lie repeatedly thrown out of court. He was acquitted, when only seven Republican senators voted to convict. He retains a grip on Republican politics, regularly topping polls of potential presidential nominees for 2024 but this week reportedly demanding the party stop fundraising using his name. On Saturday the New York Daily News quoted former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen referring to a gold statue which made a splash at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last week, when he said: “The human Donald must … be put on display for the multitude of NYC followers.” In truth Trump remains a divisive figure in New York, a Democratic city, amid two investigations which have added to his considerable legal jeopardy since losing the protections of office. Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr and state attorney general Letitia James are both looking into Trump’s financial affairs. Cohen is under house arrest in the city, completing a sentence for offences including paying hush money to two women who claimed affairs with Trump, claims Trump denied though he admitted knowing of the payments. Cohen has spoken to Vance. The Daily News said Trump’s visit would not be in connection with that investigation, which received a huge boost last month when the supreme court declined to block access to Trump’s tax returns and financial records. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have also relocated to Florida since the end of their time in power, with Ivanka thought likely to mount a run for US Senate in the southern state. Trump’s own future in Florida has been called into question. Though he owns the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, a 1993 agreement says he cannot live there permanently. Last month the former president won favourable comments from the town attorney, in a hearing involving residents who want to hold Trump to that deal. A decision is due in April.

  • Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office

    The NYPD will be providing additional security around Trump Tower, where police presence has significantly scaled back over the past month.

  • Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boerbert of Colorado has previously said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

  • New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says nursing homes who didn't follow virus guidance should "pay a price"

    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he is "confident" in his state's tally of deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic.

  • Seven Hundred People Gather for Massive College Party in Colorado, Police Injured

    Some party-goers refused to leave when Boulder Police arrived to disperse the gathering. This prompted the city’s SWAT unit to descend on the scene.

  • Chrissy Teigen Wears the Puffiest Top and Ankle Strap Sandals for Dinner With Husband John Legend

    Her dreamy outfit looks straight off the runway.

  • Royal family pushing back ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah

    The British royal family and the U.K. press are already pushing back in anticipation of an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The two-hour interview with Oprah airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS. Imtiaz Tyab reports from London.

  • Serial car burglar broke into over 1,000 vehicles, Pennsylvania officials say

    The suspect, now in custody, is “believed to be behind about a thousand unlawful entries into vehicles throughout Bucks County and parts of New Jersey."

  • David Bowie Calls Out MTV on Racial Bias in ’80s Interview

    Rock music icon David Bowie had no time for early MTV's blatant racial biases, as seen in this interview footage from 1983. The post David Bowie Calls Out MTV on Racial Bias in ’80s Interview appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Chris Hemsworth Showed Off His Hulk-Sized Biceps at an '80s-Themed Party

    Between that Hulk Hogan biopic and Thor 4, Hemsworth's training regime has got him looked more jacked than ever.

  • Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

    Democrats may delight in their brightening prospects in Arizona and Georgia, and may even harbor glimmers of hope in Texas, but their angst is growing in Florida, which has a reputation as a swing state but now favors Republicans and could be shifting further out of reach for Democrats. As the jockeying begins to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, Democrats' disadvantage against Republicans is deeper than ever, as they try to develop a cohesive strategy and rebuild a statewide party deep in debt and disarray. Former President Donald Trump’s brand of populism has helped power a GOP surge in Florida, where Trump defeated now-President Joe Biden by more than 3 percentage points last fall — more than doubling the lead he had against Hillary Clinton.

  • WATCH: Steven Matz belts solo HR

    Steven Matz belts his 3rd career home run to cut the Mets deficit to 4-2

  • NHL suspends Tom Wilson seven games for hit on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo

    Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was suspended for seven games as a result of his dangerous hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo from Friday night's game at TD Garden.

  • Holmes Family Effect: Season 1

    HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT follows TV icon and professional contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry, and son, Michael, as they tackle their most important projects to date. Inspired by people who are making a difference in their communities, each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise these deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family help these heroes in their quest to make a difference.

  • Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade

    The European Union should shake off its ill will and build a good relationship with Britain as sovereign equals, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost said on Sunday, promising to stand up for the country's interests. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Frost again defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, over which the EU has promised to launch legal action for breaching the terms of the Brexit deal. Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland.

  • Ranking all 12 Knicks' appearances in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

    Obi Toppin’s appearance in this year’s NBA Dunk Contest will mark the 13th time a member of the Knicks has taken part in the competition. Here's a quick synopsis of the previous 12 entrants.

  • Dosunmu's return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State

    After missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries, Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu returned Saturday wearing a protective mask he chose because it makes him look a little like a superhero. Dosunmu played the part with a 19-point performance, and the No. 4 Illini rallied late to beat reeling No. 7 Ohio State 73-68.

  • Three actresses, three powerful roles as real-life singers

    Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, Andra Day as Billie Holiday, Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin — these actresses transport us into the lives of singing icons.

  • Queen calls for Commonwealth unity before Harry and Meghan interview

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrated on Sunday the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by "a time like no other", just hours before a U.S. interview with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that could deepen divisions in the royal family. In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintain links with Britain, the Queen welcomed the "deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others" during the coronavirus pandemic. For almost 50 years, the royal family has attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Priyanka Chopra Announces Opening of New Indian Restaurant in N.Y.C.: 'Can't Wait to See You There'

    "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into," Priyanka Chopra said of the eatery set to open in late March