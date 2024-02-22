Security camera captures meteor fireball shoot through the sky near Washington, D.C.
Residents in a Virginia town outside Washington, D.C. spotted a meteor shooting through the sky.
One of 8Bitdo's most budget-friendly controllers is on sale for an even lower price. The Ultimate C controller has dropped to almost a record low.
'These mats helped my feet and legs so much,' said one of 11,000 five-star shoppers.
Beleaguered electric trucking company Nikola has sold the Badger electric pickup truck assets it was once supposed to build with General Motors. A new company called Embr Motors created by vehicle builder and television personality Dave "Heavy D" Sparks, one half of the former TV duo the Diesel Brothers. Embr now owns the intellectual property associated with the Badger pickup truck, as well as the assets related to Nikola's abandoned off-road and personal water craft vehicles.
Federal Reserve vice chair Philip Jefferson said Thursday that he sees rate cuts happening 'later this year,' becoming the latest central bank official to urge caution.
The Honda Prologue is the first fully realized electric vehicle from Honda, but uses GM's Ultium EV platform, GM parts and is built in a GM factory.
Rep. Jim Clyburn told Yahoo News that young and Black voters could decide the 2024 presidential election as young voters start to lean less on Biden as their favored candidate.
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. Most of the login pages for Change Healthcare were inaccessible or offline when TechCrunch checked at the time of writing.
I wear these lightweight kicks with everything from jeans to skirts and dresses — and they start at just $49.
Threads may be about to get another big boost from parent company Meta...at least in terms of sources of new content. The company has been spotted testing a cross-posting feature that would allow Facebook users to post to both platforms at the same time, using the same feature that was originally available for cross-posting from Facebook to Instagram. The feature will allow users to share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads, a rep for Meta said.
Uber Eats will soon be offering autonomous food delivery service in Tokyo, Japan — its first outside the US.
On the ticket: AirPods for $99, a smart TV for under $160 and a Roomba for just $169.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
Nintendo is bringing classic RPG Mother 3 to Switch Online, but only in Japan. It has never released the RPG outside of its homeland.
The reality star's plans to have a baby took a turn when he learned of his low sperm count. Here's what experts say — and how Underwood's numbers bounced back.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser got a 6% pay bump after a year when profits dropped and Fraser began a restructuring that will result in an estimated 20,000 job cuts.
The Red Sox finished in last place in 2023. Their 2024 season isn't looking like it will be much better.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
Nielsen today released its January report on viewing usage across linear TV and streaming, which revealed that YouTube is once again the overall top streaming service in the U.S., with 8.6% of viewing on television screens. Netflix, meanwhile, saw 7.9% of TV usage. The new data points to YouTube’s dominance in the TV streaming arena and marks 12 consecutive months of the platform being in the top spot.
Trying to get more steps in this season? Your feet will thank you for these cushy kicks.