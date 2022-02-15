Security camera catches shocking moment hundreds of blackbirds crash into street
Theories around why the birds crashed down include pollution or a predator, but the official cause is still unconfirmed.
Theories around why the birds crashed down include pollution or a predator, but the official cause is still unconfirmed.
The city sent up to 4,000 workers notices in late January saying that they had to show proof that they received at least 2 doses of the vaccine or else they would lose their jobs.
Inglewood Farms shares what they learn with other farmers and a seasonal high tunnel is a perfect space for experimentation and outreach programs.
New Orleans, long one of America's great dining cities, embraces new flavors while keeping traditions alive.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office was "sympathetic" to attempted murder suspect Darius Mungin, who was attacked several times at New York City’s notorious prison Rikers Island, so much so that prosecutors brokered a deal that resulted in the accused gunman being released on electronic monitoring.
Super Bowl 56 in the Los Angeles area comes at a time when the city is dealing with a massive homeless crisis.
U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff rules that former Alaska governor failed to meet legal standard for libel
Kendall Jenner took her boyfriend of over one year, Devin Booker, to the game and joined friends Justin and Hailey Bieber for a double date at Super Bowl 2022.
Winston-Salem State University receives vegan vending machine from Chris Paul Family Foundation
The shooting was the result of an argument, according to Milwaukee Police.
State senator Louise Lucas tweeted side-by-side photos of herself and the other Black senator, which she told Gov. Glenn Youngkin to "study."
Prominent Democratic state Rep. Georgene Louis of Albuquerque has been arrested and charged with drunken driving.
Frightening surveillance video shows road rage shooting linked to teenage suspect
Fully vaccinated Walmart employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work unless a state or local rule requires it, the retailer told associates in a Feb. 11 memo. The company also said it will eliminate daily health screenings for employees effective Feb. 28, except where mandated, in California, New York and Virginia. Unvaccinated Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Sam's Club employees will be required to continue wearing masks, as will those who work in the company’s health clinics and pharmacies and have direct contact with patients.
In the latest draft of Louisiana K-12 schools’ social studies standards, state education Superintendent Cade Brumley said critical race theory “was not a component of these standards, nor would any of these standards open the door for any form of indoctrination.” The social studies standards are guidelines for the content and timeline of what history […]
The Biden administration hopes its threat of “severe economic consequences” deters Russia from invading Ukraine – an event Americans officials say could be imminent. In response, the U.S. said it may ban the export of microchips and other technologies to critical sectors like artificial intelligence and aerospace and freeze the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other sanctions. Meanwhile, the Senate is preparing its own “mother of all sanctions”—such as against Russian banks and government debt – that could take effect even if Putin ultimately stands down from a military confrontation.
Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in a women’s hockey semifinal at the Beijing Games on Monday to set up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The cross-border rivals will play on Thursday after Canada erupted for five first-period goals over an Olympic record span of 3:24 in a 10-3 win over Switzerland earlier in the day. The two world powers have played for the championship in every Olympic tournament except the 2006 Turin Games, when Canada defeated Sweden after the Swedes eliminated the Americans in the semifinal round.
The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years and is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live, a new study finds. A dramatic drying in 2021 — about as dry as 2002 and one of the driest years ever recorded for the region — pushed the 22-year drought past the previous record-holder for megadroughts in the late 1500s and shows no signs of easing in the near future, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change. The study calculated that 42% of this megadrought can be attributed to human-caused climate change.
A Rockaway man was convicted of attempted kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy in 2015.
Netflix’s Inventing Anna, a Shonda Rhimes-backed dramatization of the story of infamous New York con artist Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey finally came out recently, but along with the project’s debut comes the return of a strange wrinkle in the Inventing Anna saga. Several years ago, when Netflix was still developing the project and getting ready to pay Sorokin a substantial amount of money for the rights to her story, New York stepped in with the so-called “Son Of Sam Law,” which prevents convicted
The House Oversight Committee asked the National Archives to review if Trump improperly took documents to Florida when he left the White House.