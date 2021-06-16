Security camera films man accused of trying to have sex with teen

Traci Miller, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Jun. 16—ANDERSON — A woman told police she was at a gas station when she saw her husband attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old on a security camera.

Anthony Lee Skirvin, 43, Elwood, is charged with two counts of Level 4 felony sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of Level 5 felony intimidation where a deadly weapon is used.

Skirvin was arrested on June 8, but his initial hearing was continued and charges filed on June 14. He remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

Skirvin's wife told police she witnessed her husband and the teenager engage in sexual conduct on a security camera located inside her home, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Elwood Police Det. Ben Gosnell.

The woman gave police her phone to view the surveillance and Gosnell said both audio and video were recorded.

Gosnell stated in the affidavit that the video showed Skirvin and the teenager sitting on a couch in the living room. The girl was holding a baby and Skirvin rubbing the teen's leg. He then tells the girl to put the baby in the crib "real quick."

The teenager told Skirvin no, but Gosnell stated that he heard the teen say, "you're not gonna leave me alone until I do so," after being repeatedly asked.

The teen and Skirvin then walked over to a bed in the living room and Skirvin locked the front door, according to Gosnell. Skirvin appeared to be preparing to have sex with the teen when he was interrupted by his wife through the camera.

Skirvin immediately left the home with a handgun and was later found by Madison County Deputy Rob Oleksy and taken to the Elwood Police Department for questioning, according to the affidavit.

When questioned, Skirvin told Gosnell he did not want to have sex with the teen, but she has "been bothering him" for the last three years to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

Skirvin told Gosnell that he knew what he did was wrong and knew when he moved the teen's clothing aside that they would have sex, but he did not have sex with her because they were interrupted on the camera, according to the affidavit.

"Mr. Skirvin continued to state that he made a mistake going over to her, but he did not want to and is glad that it was stopped," Gosnell wrote in the affidavit.

