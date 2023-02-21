Security camera footage helps lead to arrest in credit card theft

Feb. 21—When Joelleen Linstrom realized her wallet was missing, and then the charges on her credit card started showing up on her account, she figured she would be stuck with the financial fallout.

But less than half a day after she reported the theft to the Baker City Police Department, two suspects were in the Baker County Jail.

"I was very impressed with the Baker City Police Department," Linstrom, who lives near Baker City, said on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, two days after the arrests. "I was shocked. I didn't expect any resolution."

As a result of an investigation by Baker City Police officer Emily Oller, two suspects are charged with using two of Linstrom's credit cards to make purchases totaling about $1,100 from several local businesses.

Oller arrested Dustin Wayne Brodigan, 35, and Hannah Leigh Balthazar, 29, on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5:28 p.m.

Both are charged with identity theft, second-degree theft, computer crime, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Linstrom said she doesn't know when, or how, the suspects acquired her wallet.

She said she's certain she didn't drop it inadvertently. She believes one of the two either took it while she was at work or grocery shopping.

Linstrom said the wallet is small, designed to hold credit cards, her driver's license and other cards, and cash.

The first credit card charge was made on Feb. 14, Linstrom said, but they didn't show up on her online account until Feb. 19.

She called Baker City Police about 7:40 a.m. that day.

Police Chief Ty Duby said Oller spent much of the day visiting businesses where Linstrom's credit cards had been used. Oller, using the time stamps on the credit card charges, correlated those times with video from security cameras at businesses.

Duby said Oller recognized Brodigan and Balthazar from video footage.

Later on Feb. 19, Oller was patroling when she saw the pair at the can/bottle refund center at the Safeway store a little before 5:30 p.m.

Duby said Oller talked with Brodigan and Balthazar, who told the officer that they had been given permission to use the credit cards.

Oller arrested the pair.

"She did a good job," Duby said of Oller. "These things take time, to run all over town to different businesses."

Oller also cited Balthazar for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, Duby said. The amounts were below the level for a criminal charge, so the citation was an infraction, comparable to a traffic ticket with a fine of $100. That change took effect after Oregon voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020.

Duby said the case illustrates how useful video cameras can be in helping police identify criminal suspects.

"Businesses that have good camera systems really help us out," he said.

Linstrom said police recovered some of her items, including her driver's license, but not her wallet.