Security camera footage shows woman wrestling with gun-wielding robbers who burst into her home

Security footage of a robbery that occurred in Queens, New York City, on Friday 26 February 2021 ((NYPD))

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released a shocking video of a woman wrestling with two thieves on the floor while being robbed at gunpoint in her apartment in Queens, New York City.

The 35-year-old woman, who has not been identified by the NYPD, was followed into her residence by two men at around 6.40pm on Friday, with the robbery captured by a security camera installed in her living room.

The woman had just taken out rubbish to a bin outside her home, when two men followed her back into the building and then her apartment.

In the video, the woman is seen struggling with the two men while they hold her to the floor for close to a minute. One of the thieves held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her throughout the exchange.

WANTED for ROBBERY: On 2/26, at 6:40 PM, in Flushing, Queens, 2 suspects entered the apartment of a 35-year-old year female. One individual displayed a firearm & threatened to shoot her before removing her cash & other property. Any info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MQ0QjK8MeB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 1, 2021

After around 40 seconds, the men, who were dressed all in black and whose faces were obscured by baseball hats and masks, dragged the woman into another room. The clip does not show the men entering or leaving the apartment.

The NYPD confirmed that the men stole around $3,000 (£2,154) in cash, multiple credit cards, two iPhones and a Louis Vuitton purse.

The video of the incident was released by the authorities on Monday, and they have asked for help from the public to help identify the two men.

The suspects were described by the police as having a “skinny build” with one of them “wearing a sweatshirt with the words, ‘OFF THE WALL’ on the back” during the incident on Friday.

Story continues

Anyone with information is asked by the NYPD to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Information on whether the woman was injured in the incident was not released by the authorities. The Independent has contacted the NYPD for comment.

Read More

Queens woman ended up in medically induced coma after nose piercing caused infection