Security cameras captured armed robbery inside Sapulpa Subway

Police are searching for a man after a Sapulpa Subway was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened Sunday evening at a Subway near W. Skelly Drive and I-44. When officers arrived, employees said a man wearing a gray, long sleeve shirt and jeans entered the building at 6 p.m.

He then pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

No one was hurt, and surveillance cameras captured pictures of the suspect.

If you have any information, please call the Sapulpa Police Department at 918-224-3862. You can also e-mail Detective Pittinger at bpittinger@sapulpapd.gov.