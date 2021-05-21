Security cameras help arrest car burglar
May 21—OXFORD — Evidence from security cameras helped Oxford police arrest an Oktibbeha County man, accused of breaking into cars.
A resident in 2600 block of West Oxford Loop reported May 17 that someone had broken into their car. Video surveillance was obtained from the area and investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle. Patrol officers spotted a car matching the description later that day.
Police pulled over Octavious McMullen, 21, of Starkville, for a moving violation. He was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon after a firearm and illegal narcotics were located inside the vehicle.
Investigators were later able to link McMullen to the auto burglary in question, as well as another auto burglary from several weeks prior. McMullen was then charged with two counts of auto burglary.
He is being held in the Lafayette County Jail on a $7,500 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on McMullen.